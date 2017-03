Photos: Check Out Exclusive Photos From The Last Broadway Snow Day

Check out exclusive photos from the last Broadway snow day and follow BroadwayWorld for news about special snow day discounts, cancellations, and more!

<section><h2>Broadway Blizzard Flashback</h2><p><div>We're looking back on past Broadway Blizzards with exclusive BroadwayWorld photos!</div></p></section><section><h2>Fans wait in line at Hamilton</h2><p><div>Last snowstorm, fans hoping to get cancellation tickets lined up around the block at Hamilton!</div></p></section><section><h3>Studio 54 after the Snowtorm</h3></section><section><h3>An NYPD vehicle snowed in by the theatre district</h3></section><section><h3>The Broadway Theatre snowed in</h3></section><section><h3>The Walter Kerr theatre after the storm</h3></section><section><h3>The Kinky Boots Marquee after the storm</h3></section><section><h3>The Hamilton fans long gone, the theatre district is mostly empty post blizzard</h3></section><section><h3>Usually full of people, the theatre district was largely empty</h3></section><section><h3>Follow BroadwayWorld for theatre related snow day coverage, discounts, cancellations and more!</h3></section>