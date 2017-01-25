Photo Flash: Whoopi Goldberg Makes Surprise Cameo at Disney's ALADDIN

Whoopi Goldberg recently made a surprise cameo with Tony-Award winner James Monroe Iglehart on stage at Disney's Aladdin on Broadway. Tune in to ABC's THE VIEW on Thursday, January 26 for a look at the performance and behind the scenes at the hit Broadway show as they prepare to welcome a new Genie this February. Check out photos from the appearance below! "The View" airs Monday-Friday (11:00 am-12:00 pm, ET) on the ABC Television Network.

Disney's Aladdin is currently playing at New York's New Amsterdam Theatre. The beloved story is brought to thrilling theatrical life in this bold new musical. With just one rub of a magic lamp, Aladdin's journey sweeps you into an exotic world full of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. It's an unforgettable experience that includes all the cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning score and more written especially for Broadway.



This brand-new stage production is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, and composed by Tony Award winner Alan Menken. It features lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman and Tony Award winner Tim Rice, with book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin.



The production earned five Tony nominations, including Genie, James Monroe Iglehart, who won the award for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical.

Photo credit: ABC/Lou Rocco

