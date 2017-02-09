Photo Flash: Primary Stages Celebrates Opening Night of FADE

Feb. 9, 2017  

Primary Stages presnets the New York premiere of FADE, written by Tanya Saracho (Mala Hierba) and directed by Jerry Ruiz (Basilica). The cast of FADE features Annie Dow (SONG FOR THE DISAPPEARED) as "Lucia" and Eddie Martinez ("Sense8") as "Abel".

FADE began performances at the Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce St, New York, NY, 10014) on January 25, 2017, with an official opening last night, Feburary 8, 2017 for a limited run through March 5, 2017. Tickets are on sale now at www.primarystages.org.

Acclaimed playwright and screenwriter Tanya Saracho comes to Primary Stages with the New York Premiere of FADE, a behind-the-scenes comedy about the burgeoning friendship between Lucia and Abel, two Latinos of Mexican descent working at a ruthless Hollywood studio. Lucia is a tenacious novelist, newly hired to write for a TV detective series and struggling to find her place among a team of domineering white male co-workers. Abel is one of the studio's janitors, compassionate to Lucia's difficulties and generous with his opinions and personal anecdotes, which keeps them in an absorbing tête-à-tête throughout their workdays. As their bond grows, Abel's stories quickly blur with those Lucia is writing for the show and they both find themselves in the center of their own not-quite-made-for-TV drama.

Photo Credit: Kristi Long

Photo Flash: Primary Stages Celebrates Opening Night of FADE
Deborah Zoe Laufer
Deborah Zoe Laufer

Photo Flash: Primary Stages Celebrates Opening Night of FADE
Mary Bacon
Mary Bacon

Photo Flash: Primary Stages Celebrates Opening Night of FADE
Danny Strong
Danny Strong

Photo Flash: Primary Stages Celebrates Opening Night of FADE
Cusi Cram
Cusi Cram

Photo Flash: Primary Stages Celebrates Opening Night of FADE
Annie Dow and Eddie Martinez
Annie Dow and Eddie Martinez

Photo Flash: Primary Stages Celebrates Opening Night of FADE
Jerry Ruiz and Tanya Saracho
Jerry Ruiz and Tanya Saracho

Photo Flash: Primary Stages Celebrates Opening Night of FADE
Eddie Martinez, Annie Dow, Tanya Saracho and Jerry Ruiz

Photo Flash: Primary Stages Celebrates Opening Night of FADE
Raul Castillo
Raul Castillo

Photo Flash: Primary Stages Celebrates Opening Night of FADE
Tanya Saracho and Danny Strong

Photo Flash: Primary Stages Celebrates Opening Night of FADE
Tanya Saracho and Raul Castillo

Photo Flash: Primary Stages Celebrates Opening Night of FADE
Company of FADE
Company of FADE

Photo Flash: Primary Stages Celebrates Opening Night of FADE
Sharon Washington
Sharon Washington

Photo Flash: Primary Stages Celebrates Opening Night of FADE
Annie Dow, Tanya Saracho and Christina Nieves

Photo Flash: Primary Stages Celebrates Opening Night of FADE
Eddie Martinez, Tanya Saracho, Annie Dow and Board President Jose Mendes

Photo Flash: Primary Stages Celebrates Opening Night of FADE
Christina Nieves
Christina Nieves


