Photo Flash: LA Mayor Proclaims 'WILL & GRACE DAY' in Celebration of Start of Production

NBC Entertainment and Universal Television celebrated the start of production of WILL & GRACE with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Stage 22 on the Universal Studios backlot yesterday. NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt, executive producers David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, executive producer/director James Burrows and the "Will & Grace" cast - Debra Messing (OUTSIDE MULLINGAR), Eric McCormack (THE BEST MAN), Megan Mullally (IT'S ONLY A PLAY) and Sean Hayes (AN ACT OF GOD) - gathered as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti read a proclamation announcing "Will & Grace Day." Check out photos from the celebration below!

"It's so important to bring back the characters represented on this show - now more than ever," said Garcetti. "No one makes change by yelling at the news coming through their Facebook feed. They make it by embracing and celebrating the diverse faces of America."

Regarding "Will & Grace," Greenblatt added: "It's always about something. It's sophisticated and witty and all those things, but at the forefront is that it's really funny. That's because of the incredible cast and our two creators."

"Wherever there are two men married who can't get a cake with two grooms on top, we'll be there. Whenever there's a transgender person who is not able to pee where they want or serve in the military, we'll be there. And wherever there's a straight guy who doesn't know how to cuff his pants, we'll be there," said Mutchnick.

The series, which earned 16 Emmy Awards during its initial 1998-2006 run, was both groundbreaking and critically applauded for bringing gay characters to a national TV audience.

"Will & Grace" returns to NBC on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning Sept. 28.

Photos courtesy of NBC



