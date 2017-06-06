Photo Flash: Josh Groban Joins Forces with Idina Menzel & More for Find Your Light Foundation
Just last night, Tony nominee Josh Groban hosted A Celebration for Arts Education, honoring the power of arts education with cocktails, dinner, auction, and performances by Groban, Idina Menzel, Joshua Bell, Brian Stokes Mitchell and the cast of Broadway's Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. Richard Kind served as auctioneer for the evening.
Josh Groban's Find Your Light Foundation has funded over 60 children's arts education programs around the country (particularly in low-income areas), educates the public on the importance of arts education, and advocates for arts education funding through a myriad of different channels. With falling funding and access to arts education, FYL is working to fill the gap for those students most in need.
Check out photos from inside the special event below!
Photo Credit: Henry McGee
Richard Kind
Brian Stokes Mitchell
Joshua Bell
Idina Mezel and Students from the New Arts Program
Joshua Bell and Josh Groban
Idina Menzel
Josh Groan and Chuck Close
Jack Groban, Josh Groan, Chuck Close, Lindy Groban and Chris Groban
Brian Stokes Mitchell
Richard Kind
Idina Menzel and Josh Groban
Idina Menzel
Heath Saunders, Erica Dorfler, Brittain Ashford and Lulu Fall
Diana DiMenna, Chuck Close and Sarah Arison
Jason Mraz
Erica Dorfler, Ariana DeBose, Heath Saunders and Lulu Fall
Josh Groban and Alfre Woodard
Chuck Close
Cast and creative team of Great Comet
Josh Groban and Jason Mraz
Andrew Mayer, Nick Gaswirth, Heath Saunders and Reed Luplau
Dave Malloy and Rachel Chavkin
Josh Groban and students from the New Arts Program
Dave Malloy and Josh Groban