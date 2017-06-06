Photo Flash: Josh Groban Joins Forces with Idina Menzel & More for Find Your Light Foundation

Jun. 6, 2017  

Just last night, Tony nominee Josh Groban hosted A Celebration for Arts Education, honoring the power of arts education with cocktails, dinner, auction, and performances by Groban, Idina Menzel, Joshua Bell, Brian Stokes Mitchell and the cast of Broadway's Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. Richard Kind served as auctioneer for the evening.

Josh Groban's Find Your Light Foundation has funded over 60 children's arts education programs around the country (particularly in low-income areas), educates the public on the importance of arts education, and advocates for arts education funding through a myriad of different channels. With falling funding and access to arts education, FYL is working to fill the gap for those students most in need.

Check out photos from inside the special event below!

Photo Credit: Henry McGee


Related Articles


LAST DAY TO VOTE - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: BETTE MIDLER or DENÉE BENTON  for Best Actress in a Musical

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards, Full List of 2017 Winners!
  • It Figures! Idina Menzel Will Lead Reading of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Musical
  • Breaking: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Will Open at the Palace Theatre This Fall!
  • Grateful Dead Musical Is in the Works
  • Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert to be Broadcast and Livestreamed
  • Sara Bareilles, Glenn Close, Sutton Foster, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More to Appear at 71st Annual Tony Awards

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com