Photo Flash: Josh Groban Joins Forces with Idina Menzel & More for Find Your Light Foundation

Just last night, Tony nominee Josh Groban hosted A Celebration for Arts Education, honoring the power of arts education with cocktails, dinner, auction, and performances by Groban, Idina Menzel, Joshua Bell, Brian Stokes Mitchell and the cast of Broadway's Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. Richard Kind served as auctioneer for the evening.

Josh Groban's Find Your Light Foundation has funded over 60 children's arts education programs around the country (particularly in low-income areas), educates the public on the importance of arts education, and advocates for arts education funding through a myriad of different channels. With falling funding and access to arts education, FYL is working to fill the gap for those students most in need.

Check out photos from inside the special event below!

Photo Credit: Henry McGee

