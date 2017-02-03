THE PRICE
Photo Flash: Jessica Hecht, Tony Shalhoub, Danny DeVito and Mark Ruffalo Pose for THE PRICE on Broadway

Feb. 3, 2017  

Arthur Miller's The Price will begin preview performances on Thursday, February 16, and open officially on Thursday, March 16, 2017. This is a limited engagement through May 7, 2017 on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street). The production has just unveiled a portrait of the cast - check it out below!

The Price will star Tony Shalhoub, Mark Ruffalo, Jessica Hecht and Danny DeVito in a new Broadway production of Arthur Miller's The Price, directed by Steppenwolf Theatre Company co-founder, Terry Kinney. Ruffalo assumes the role of "Victor Franz." John Turturro has left the production due to his filming schedule.

When the Great Depression cost his family their fortune, Victor Franz(Ruffalo) gave up his dream of an education to support his father. Three decades later, Victor has returned to his childhood home to sell the remainder of his parents' estate. His wife (Hecht), his estranged brother (Shalhoub), and the wily furniture dealer (DeVito) hired to appraise their possessions all arrive with their own agendas, forcing Victor to confront a question, long-stifled, about the value of his sacrifice. One of the most personal plays by the consummate voice of the American everyman, Arthur Miller's The Price is a riveting story about the struggle to make peace with the past and create hope for the future.

Photo Credit: Richard Phibbs

