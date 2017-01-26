YOURS UNFAITHFULLY, Starring Max von Essen and More, Opens Tonight Off-Broadway

The Mint Theater presents the World Premiere of Yours Unfaithfully by Miles Malleson, an "un-Romantic Comedy" about the price of free love. The production is running at The Beckett Theater at Theatre Row through February 18th. Opening Night is set for tonight, January 26th. Yours Unfaithfully was published in 1933 but never produced, making Mint's production a very belated World Premiere. In honor of opening night, BroadwayWorld has a look at the cast in action below!

Mint Artistic Director Jonathan Bank directs a cast that features Todd Cerveris (South Pacific, Twentieth Century - Broadway), Mikaela Izquierdo (Cyrano de Bergerac­ - Broadway; The New York Idea, Gabriel - Atlantic Theater), Elisabeth Gray ("Understudies," Breakfast at Tiffany's - Broadway), John Hutton (Lincoln), and 2015 Tony & Drama Desk Award nominee, Max von Essen (An American In Paris).

Yours Unfaithfully is an insightful, intelligent and exceptionally intimate peek behind the closed doors of an open marriage. Stephen and Anne, blissfully happy for eight years, are committed to living up to their ideals. When Stephen, a writer who isn't writing, begins to sink into a funk of unproductive moodiness, Anne encourages him to seek out a fresh spark. Can their marriage survive uncompromising generosity, sacrifice and love?

Performances are at The Beckett Theatre at Theater Row (410 West 42nd Street between 9th and Dyer Avenues). Tickets can be purchased online at Telecharge.com, by phone at 212/239-6200 or in person at the Theatre Row Box Office. For more information, visit minttheater.org.

