It's Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week the casts are celebrating the holiday weekend and having a great time! CHICAGO held a fun Easter egg hunt and the ladies of SUNSET BOULEVARD brought out their 'bunny ears'. Meanwhile AN AMERICAN IN PARIS is up to more Photoshop shenanigans, and SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE is staying healthy for their final week. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Sunday in the Park with George (Broadway): @ashleyparklady Staying healthy for our last week @sundayparkbroadway thanks to the goodies sent by @juicepress and @cshark95! #sundayintheparkwithgeorge #broadway #sip #juicepress #myfavorite Photo Flash: CHICAGO Has an Easter Egg Hunt, SUNSET BOULEVARD Wishes Everyone a Hoppy Easter, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Chicago (Broadway): @robynhurder For the past decade, if I'm lucky enough to be in a show during Easter, I hide around 120 eggs backstage for the cast. The best thing in the world is to see the 5 year old spirit come back out of an adult again. #SIP @officialbroadwayworld @chicagomusical Photo Flash: CHICAGO Has an Easter Egg Hunt, SUNSET BOULEVARD Wishes Everyone a Hoppy Easter, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Two Gentleman of Verona (Regional): @americanshakespearecenter Cast of #Shakespeares #TwoGentlemenOfVerona at the #BlackfriarsPlayhouse. Now thru 6/12. "Dutchess" as Crab, courtesy of Augusta Dog Adoptions! #SIP @officialbroadwayworld Photo Flash: CHICAGO Has an Easter Egg Hunt, SUNSET BOULEVARD Wishes Everyone a Hoppy Easter, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Sunset Boulevard (Broadway): @ktladner Hoppy Easter!!!!! ðŸ"· by @llmcclell #sunsetboulevard #broadway #SIP Photo Flash: CHICAGO Has an Easter Egg Hunt, SUNSET BOULEVARD Wishes Everyone a Hoppy Easter, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Beehive the 60's Musical (Regional): @broadwayrosetheatre Intermission, folks!!! #BRBeehive #alyssatakesover #beehivethe60smusical #twodowshay #twoshowday #musicaltheatre #SIP #intermission @alyssabirrer Photo Flash: CHICAGO Has an Easter Egg Hunt, SUNSET BOULEVARD Wishes Everyone a Hoppy Easter, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
An American in Paris (National Tour): @etaibenson This #SIP is twinning. Another masterpiece from the great @spangleyman. Can you find me in this photo? (Hint: What's up, doc?) Photo Flash: CHICAGO Has an Easter Egg Hunt, SUNSET BOULEVARD Wishes Everyone a Hoppy Easter, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (Regional): @brittiek Paris Original beauties take their #sip pic! #twodowshay #saturdayintermissionpicture Photo Flash: CHICAGO Has an Easter Egg Hunt, SUNSET BOULEVARD Wishes Everyone a Hoppy Easter, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
West Side Story (Regional): @desidavar Anita and Bernardo getting ready for the dance at the gym. #blackorchid #wss #wssordway #sip @officialbroadwayworld #bernita #anita #bernardo #theordway #dancers #danceatthegym #westsidestory #actor #broadway #intermission #1950s Photo Flash: CHICAGO Has an Easter Egg Hunt, SUNSET BOULEVARD Wishes Everyone a Hoppy Easter, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Saturday Night Fever (Regional): @bkalusa5 #SIP with some of the cast of Saturday Night Fever! Come check us out at Riverside Theatre in Vero Beach, Florida! Running now until April 30th!


