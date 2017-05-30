Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!

May. 30, 2017  

Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award is currently presenting the hit Broadway musical Mary Poppins based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film with original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, book by Julian Fellowes, new songs and additional music and lyrics byGeorge Stiles and Anthony Drewe, and co-created by Cameron Mackintosh. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the cast on opening night!

Mary Poppins takes us on a magical and memorable journey. It's an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers, and a little bit of magic. The show received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including best musical. It's a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure!

Directed by Paper Mill's Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee, with choreography by Denis Jones and music direction by Meg Zervoulis, the principal cast features Paper Mill favorite Elena Shaddow as Mary Poppins, Mark Evans as Bert, Dierdre Friel as Mrs. Brill, Liz McCartney as Bird Woman/Miss Andrew, Adam Monley as George Banks,Bill Nolte as Admiral Boom/Bank Chairman, Jill Paice as Winifred Banks, Blakely Slaybaughas Robertson Ay, Danielle K. Thomas as Mrs. Corry, and alternating as the mischievous Banks children, Abbie Grace Levi and Madi Shaer as Jane with Maddox Padgett and John Michael Pitera as Michael.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Richard Skipper

Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Thane Miles and Todd Schmidt (Managing Director of Paper Mill Playhouse) Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Thane Miles and Todd Schmidt Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Michael Eglow, Dianne Eglow and Todd Schmidt Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Patrick Parker (Associate Artistic Director) and Mark Waldrop Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Alina Kansakar, Prashant Kansakar, Meera Kansakar, Dibya Kansaker and Pam Elardo Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Larry Elardo, Stephen Hoebee-Elardo, Ashley Hoebee-Elardo and Mark S. Hoebee (Director) Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Madi Shaer and Maddox Padgett Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Bill Nolte Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Bill Nolte Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Spencer Stevens and Mark S. Hoebee Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Spencer Stevens and Mark S. Hoebee Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Mark S. Hoebee and Denis Jones (Choreographer) Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Mark S. Hoebee and Denis Jones Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Denis Jones Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Denis Jones Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Mark S. Hoebee Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Mark S. Hoebee Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Jill Paice Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Jill Paice Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Adam Monley and Jill Paice Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Adam Monley and Jill Paice Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Paiget Fauvre, Adam Monley and Rebecca Monley Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Dierdre Friel and Blakely Slaybaugh Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Dierdre Friel and Blakely Slaybaugh Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Elena Shaddow Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Elena Shaddow Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Elena Shaddow Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Mark Evans and Elena Shaddow Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Mark Evans and Elena Shaddow Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Mark Evans, Elena Shaddow and Mark S. Hoebee Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Mark Evans, Elena Shaddow and Richard Ridge Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Mark Evans Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Mark Evans Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Denis Jones, Mark Evans, Elena Shaddow and Mark S. Hoebee Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Denis Jones, Mark Evans, Elena Shaddow and Mark S. Hoebee Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
John Michael Pitera and Abbie Grace Levi Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
John Michael Pitera and Abbie Grace Levi Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Liz McCartney Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Liz McCartney Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Liz McCartney Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Danielle K. Thomas Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Danielle K. Thomas Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Bill Nolte and Robin Lounsbury Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Bill Nolte and Robin Lounsbury Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Tom Moynahan, Liz McCartney and girls Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Meg Zervoulis (Music Director) and Mark S. Hoebee Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Jack Sippel and Mark S. Hoebee Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Jack Sippel Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Jack Sippel Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Curtis Holland, John T. Wolfe, Sean Quinn, Andrew Metzgar, Tim Capodice, BrIan Martin, Clay Thomson, Drew Redington, Joshua Isreal, Jack Sippel and Will Geoghegan Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Curtis Holland, John T. Wolfe, Sean Quinn, Andrew Metzgar, Tim Capodice, BrIan Martin, Clay Thomson, Drew Redington, Joshua Isreal, Jack Sippel and Will Geoghegan Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Madi Shaer, John Michael Pitera, Maddox Padgett and Abbie Grace Levi Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
John Michael Pitera and Maddox Padgett Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Madi Shaer and Abbie Grace Levi Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Caylie Rose Newcom, Adena Ershow, Natasha Natraj and Mary Beth Donahoe Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Caylie Rose Newcom, Adena Ershow, Natasha Natraj and Mary Beth Donahoe Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Hannah Jewel Kohn, Caylie Rose Newcom, Adena Ershow, Natasha Natraj and Mary Beth Donahoe Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Hannah Jewel Kohn, Caylie Rose Newcom, Adena Ershow, Natasha Natraj and Mary Beth Donahoe Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS Celebrates Opening Night!
Hannah Jewel Kohn, Caylie Rose Newcom, Adena Ershow, Natasha Natraj and Mary Beth Donahoe


