Photo Coverage: Oh What a Night! JERSEY BOYS Takes Closing Bows

Jan. 16, 2017  

Last night, the curtain came down on Broadway's Tony, Grammy & Olivier Award-Winning Best Musical Jersey Boys. The show ended its record-breaking, 11-year run after 4,642 performances at the August Wilson Theatre. Jersey Boys opened on Broadway on November 6, 2005 at the August Wilson Theatre. It is now the 12th longest running show in Broadway history, passing such original Broadway productions as Miss Saigon, 42nd Street, Grease, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Producers.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."

