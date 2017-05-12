Photo Coverage: Meet the Tony Nominees - FALSETTOS' Andrew Rannells

On May 3, the 2017 Tony nominees flocked to the Sofitel New York, where they met with the press for the first time since getting the big news. BroadwayWorld will continue bringing you coverage from the epic day over the next month, but for now, check out photos of Best Performance by and Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical nominee for Falsettos- Andrew Rannells, as captured by Walter McBride!

Rannels' Broadway credits include: Elder Price in The Book of Mormon (Tony nomination), King George in Hamilton, Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys, Link Larkin in Hairspray. Film: The Intern, Bachelorette, Why Him? (upcoming). TV: "Girls" (HBO), "The Knick" (Cinemax), "The New Normal" (NBC).?

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

For the full list of nominees, click here!

