Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Telly Leung & More Sings For The Oscar Hammerstein Museum

Broadway sang at The Players Club last night for the Benefit of The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center and BroadwayWorld was there.

Steve Schonberg, producer & host of the event, along with William Hammerstein a grandson of Oscar Hammerstein ll explained the mission and vision of the organization which is raising funds to honor Oscar Hammerstein ll's legacy as a writer, lyricist and mentor and to uphold his personal values of resiliency, optimism and inspiring change. Funds are being raised to create a museum at Highland Farm, the home where Oscar created some of the most successful musicals ever written.

Singing Oscar's lyrics were, Michael Xavier, Laura Osnes, Lora Lee Gayer, Lance Horne (Music Director), Telly Leung, Ben Davis, Sal Viviano, Ann Harada, Erich Bergen, James Snyder and Liz Larsen. Producers were Kristine Lewis and Brenda Gelles and Honorary Hosts were Ted Chapin and Will Hammerstein.

For more information go to hammersteincenter.org