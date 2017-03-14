Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Telly Leung & More Sings For The Oscar Hammerstein Museum

Mar. 14, 2017  

Broadway sang at The Players Club last night for the Benefit of The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center and BroadwayWorld was there.

Steve Schonberg, producer & host of the event, along with William Hammerstein a grandson of Oscar Hammerstein ll explained the mission and vision of the organization which is raising funds to honor Oscar Hammerstein ll's legacy as a writer, lyricist and mentor and to uphold his personal values of resiliency, optimism and inspiring change. Funds are being raised to create a museum at Highland Farm, the home where Oscar created some of the most successful musicals ever written.

Singing Oscar's lyrics were, Michael Xavier, Laura Osnes, Lora Lee Gayer, Lance Horne (Music Director), Telly Leung, Ben Davis, Sal Viviano, Ann Harada, Erich Bergen, James Snyder and Liz Larsen. Producers were Kristine Lewis and Brenda Gelles and Honorary Hosts were Ted Chapin and Will Hammerstein.

For more information go to hammersteincenter.org

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff
Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Telly Leung & More Sings For The Oscar Hammerstein Museum
Steve Schonberg, Producer/Host & William Hammerstein, Pres./CEO
OSCAR'S HOME
Christine Cole, Kristine Lewis, Donna Carcaci Rhodes
William Hammerstein & Ted Chapin, Pres/CCO Rodgers & Hammerstein, an Imagem Co.
Steve Schonberg & Kristine Lewis, Artistic Director
Oscar Hammerstein lV & Mandee Hammerstein, PR Director
Oscar Hammerstein ll
William Hammerstein
Liz Larsen, William Hammerstein, Kristine Lewis, Las Viviano
Steve Schonberg, Ann Harada, William Hammerstein
Mandee Hammerstein & Oscar
The Players Club
Steve Schoenberg & Ken Fallin
Steve Schoenberg & Eda Sorokoff
Steve Schoenberg & Erich Bergen
Curtis Wong & Robbie Rozelle
Stacy Sullivan & Steve Schoenberg
Oscar Hammerstein, Mandee Hammerstein, William Hammerstein, Laura Osnes, Lora Lee Gayer
Eda Sorokoff & Erich Bergen
Michael Xavier, Oh, What a Beatiful Mornin'
Laura Osnes, In My Own Little Corner
Laura Osnes
William Hammerstein
Lora Lee Gayer, It Might As Well Be Spring
Lance Horne, Music Director
Telly Leung, Love, Look Away
Lance Horne & Telly Leung
Ben Davis, Some Enchanted Evening
Sal Viviano, Hello Young Lovers
Sal Viviano, The Song Is You
Ted Chapin & Steve Schoenberg
Ted Chapin
Ann Harada, Bali Hai
Erich Bergen, Younger Than Springtime/You've Go to be Carefully Taught
James Snyder, Soliloquy
James Snyder
James Snyder
Liz Larsen, A Wonderful Guy
Liz Larsen
Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Telly Leung & More Sings For The Oscar Hammerstein Museum


  Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Telly Leung & More Sings For The Oscar Hammerstein Museum
  Photo Coverage: Mandy Gonzalez Raises The Roof at Feinstein's/54 Below
  Photo Coverage: The New York Pops First Concert Of 2017 Celebrates Kander & Ebb
  Photo Coverage: Caissie Levy and Tony Yazbeck Rehearse for NY Pops' Tribute to Kander & Ebb
  Photo Coverage: Steve Tyrell Returns To The Royal Room in Palm Beach
  Photo Coverage: Smokey Robinson Brings the Sounds of Motown to the Kravis Center

