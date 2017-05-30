Hamilton
Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

Photo Coverage: History is Non-Stop at HAMILTON's Latest #EduHam Matinee

May. 30, 2017  

#EduHam is a series of HAMILTON Wednesday matinees made available to New York City schools with a high concentration of students from low-income families for the ticket price of only $10. This educational partnership, made possible through a $1.46 million grant by The Rockefeller Foundation, is not only providing 20,000 NYC public school students with the opportunity to see HAMILTON on Broadway, but provides educational material by Gilder Lehrman to incorporate material from the musical into the American History curriculum.

Check out photos from the latest #EduHam below!

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

buy tickets

Related Articles


7 DAYS TO GO - VOTING IS OPEN - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: GROUNDHOG DAY or DEAR EVAN HANSEN for Best Musical

From This Author Walter McBride

Walter McBride As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Meet the 2017 Tony Nominees - THE LITTLE FOXES' Cynthia Nixon and Laura Linney
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the 2017 Tony Nominees - THE LITTLE FOXES' Richard Thomas
  • Photo Coverage: Bette Midler, Jenn Colella and More Celebrate 67th Annual Outer Critics Circle Theatre Awards
  • Photo Coverage: Brendon Urie Takes Center Stage as KINKY BOOTS' Next Charlie Price!
  • Photo Coverage: History is Non-Stop at HAMILTON's Latest #EduHam Matinee
  • Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal for ATTACK OF THE ELVIS IMPERSONATORS!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com