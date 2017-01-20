Photo Coverage: Christine Ebersole Returns To Feinstein's/54 Below With AFTER THE BALL

Christine Ebersole returned to Feinstein's/54 Below last night for a limited engagement of her concert After The Ball and BroadwayWorld was there. In this performance, which is jut a few weeks before Christine returns to Broadway for the premiere of the new musical War Paint!

Ms. Ebersole sang such classics as "The Way You Look Tonight", "S' Wonderful" and "Lazy Afternoon". Ironically, an entertainer known for her beauty also sang a group of tunes lamenting aging faces which included the hysterical Susan Werner masterpiece... "What Did You Do To Your Face"?

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Christine Ebersole



Larry Yurman, musical director & Christine Ebersole



Christine Ebersole



John Benthal



Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf



Christine Ebersole



Feinstein's/54 Below



Bill Moloney & Eda Sorokoff