Photo Coverage: Christine Ebersole Returns To Feinstein's/54 Below With AFTER THE BALL

Jan. 20, 2017  

Christine Ebersole returned to Feinstein's/54 Below last night for a limited engagement of her concert After The Ball and BroadwayWorld was there. In this performance, which is jut a few weeks before Christine returns to Broadway for the premiere of the new musical War Paint!

Ms. Ebersole sang such classics as "The Way You Look Tonight", "S' Wonderful" and "Lazy Afternoon". Ironically, an entertainer known for her beauty also sang a group of tunes lamenting aging faces which included the hysterical Susan Werner masterpiece... "What Did You Do To Your Face"?

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Christine Ebersole

Larry Yurman, musical director & Christine Ebersole

Christine Ebersole

John Benthal

Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf

Christine Ebersole

Feinstein's/54 Below

Bill Moloney & Eda Sorokoff


