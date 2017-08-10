Photo Coverage: Casts of COME FROM AWAY. CHARLIE, and More Dazzle Broadway In Bryant Park

Aug. 10, 2017  

The best of Broadway will be performing FREE on six consecutive Thursdays this summer with '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park 2017' - a lunchtime series on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by LITE FM's on-air personalities, the 17th annual presentation of open-air, On- and Off- Broadway lunch hour performances will run through Thursday, August 10. This year's 106.7 LITE FM'S Broadway in Bryant Park is presented by Aruba Tourism Authority, Lufthansa and Toyota.

Celebrating 17 years of providing free theatre entertainment, '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park' will run from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. ET on the following Thursdays: July 6, July 13, July 20, July 27, August 3, and August 10. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

The casts of Come From Away, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Bandstand and Curvy Widow were in attendance at today's show. See photos from the event below!

Photos by Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

106.7 LITE FM's Helen Little hosts the final show of this season

Helen Little

Brooke Shapiro

Brooke Shapiro

Brooke Shapiro

Brooke Shapiro

Billy Porter

Billy Porter

Helen Little and Billy Porter

Billy Porter

Nancy Opel

Nancy Opel

Nancy Opel

Aisha de Haas

Nancy Opel, Elizabeth Ward Land, Aisha de Haas and Andrea Bianchi

Ken Land

Elizabeth Ward Land

Christopher Shyer and Nancy Opel

Elizabeth Ward Land, Aisha de Haas, Nancy Opel and Andrea Bianchi

Andrea Bianchi, Christopher Shyer, Alan Muraoka, Aisha de Haas, Ken Land, Elizabeth Ward Land and Nancy Opel

Laura Osnes

Laura Osnes

Laura Osnes

Corey Cott and Laura Osnes

Corey Cott

Corey Cott

Corey Cott

Corey Cott

Laura Osnes, Corey Cott and the Cast of Bandstand that includes-Joe Carroll, Brandon J.Ellis, James Nathan Hopkins, Geoff Packard, Joey Pero, Carleigh Bettiol, Mary Callanan, Max Clayton, Patrick Connaghan, Andrea Dotto, Andrew Leggieri, Erica Mansfield, Kevyn Morrow, Becca Petersen, Keven Quillon and Ryan VanDenBoom

Laura Osnes, Corey Cott and the Cast of Bandstand that includes-Joe Carroll, Brandon J.Ellis, James Nathan Hopkins, Geoff Packard, Joey Pero, Carleigh Bettiol, Mary Callanan, Max Clayton, Patrick Connaghan, Andrea Dotto, Andrew Leggieri, Erica Mansfield, Kevyn Morrow, Becca Petersen, Keven Quillon and Ryan VanDenBoom

Laura Osnes and Corey Cott

Helen Little, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott and Billy Porter

Helen Russell, David Finch, David Lutken and Darcie Deaville

Helen Russell

David Lutken

David Finch, David Lutken, Helen Russell and Darcie Deaville

David Finch

Darcie Deaville

Jared Bradshaw

Jared Bradshaw

Jared Bradshaw

Jared Bradshaw

Jared Bradshaw

Ryan Foust

Ryan Foust

Ryan Foust

Ryan Foust

Jared Bradshaw

Jared Bradshaw, Helen Little, Ryan Foust and Billy Porter

Ryan Foust and Jared Bradshaw

Kendra Kassebaum, Sharon Wheatley, Julie Reiber, Astrid Van Wieren, Q. Smith and Petrina Bromley

Julie Reiber

Q. Smith

Petrina Bromley

Julie Reiber

Julie Reiber

Kendra Kassebaum, De'Lon Grant, Sharon Wheatley, Lee MacDougall, Julie Reiber, Joel Hatch, Astrid Van Wieren, Caesar Samayoa, Q. Smith, Josh Breckenridge,Petrina Bromley and Gino Carr

Caesar Samayoa, De'lon Grant, Lee MacDougall, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Julie Reiber, Petrina Bromley, Josh Breckenridge, Kendra Kassebaum, Geno Carr and Joel Hatch

Helen Little and Billy Porter join with Caesar Samayoa, De'lon Grant, Lee MacDougall, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Julie Reiber, Petrina Bromley, Josh Breckenridge, Kendra Kassebaum, Geno Carr and Joel Hatch

Daryl Glenn and Julie Reiber


