Photo Coverage: Casts of COME FROM AWAY. CHARLIE, and More Dazzle Broadway In Bryant Park

The best of Broadway will be performing FREE on six consecutive Thursdays this summer with '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park 2017' - a lunchtime series on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by LITE FM's on-air personalities, the 17th annual presentation of open-air, On- and Off- Broadway lunch hour performances will run through Thursday, August 10. This year's 106.7 LITE FM'S Broadway in Bryant Park is presented by Aruba Tourism Authority, Lufthansa and Toyota.

Celebrating 17 years of providing free theatre entertainment, '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park' will run from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. ET on the following Thursdays: July 6, July 13, July 20, July 27, August 3, and August 10. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

The casts of Come From Away, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Bandstand and Curvy Widow were in attendance at today's show. See photos from the event below!

Photos by Genevieve Rafter-Keddy



106.7 LITE FM's Helen Little hosts the final show of this season



Helen Little



Brooke Shapiro



Brooke Shapiro



Brooke Shapiro



Brooke Shapiro



Billy Porter



Billy Porter



Helen Little and Billy Porter



Billy Porter



Nancy Opel



Nancy Opel



Nancy Opel



Aisha de Haas



Nancy Opel, Elizabeth Ward Land, Aisha de Haas and Andrea Bianchi



Ken Land



Elizabeth Ward Land



Christopher Shyer and Nancy Opel



Elizabeth Ward Land, Aisha de Haas, Nancy Opel and Andrea Bianchi



Andrea Bianchi, Christopher Shyer, Alan Muraoka, Aisha de Haas, Ken Land, Elizabeth Ward Land and Nancy Opel



Laura Osnes



Laura Osnes



Laura Osnes



Corey Cott and Laura Osnes



Corey Cott



Corey Cott



Corey Cott



Corey Cott



Laura Osnes, Corey Cott and the Cast of Bandstand that includes-Joe Carroll, Brandon J.Ellis, James Nathan Hopkins, Geoff Packard, Joey Pero, Carleigh Bettiol, Mary Callanan, Max Clayton, Patrick Connaghan, Andrea Dotto, Andrew Leggieri, Erica Mansfield, Kevyn Morrow, Becca Petersen, Keven Quillon and Ryan VanDenBoom



Laura Osnes, Corey Cott and the Cast of Bandstand that includes-Joe Carroll, Brandon J.Ellis, James Nathan Hopkins, Geoff Packard, Joey Pero, Carleigh Bettiol, Mary Callanan, Max Clayton, Patrick Connaghan, Andrea Dotto, Andrew Leggieri, Erica Mansfield, Kevyn Morrow, Becca Petersen, Keven Quillon and Ryan VanDenBoom



Laura Osnes and Corey Cott



Helen Little, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott and Billy Porter



Helen Russell, David Finch, David Lutken and Darcie Deaville



Helen Russell



David Lutken



David Finch, David Lutken, Helen Russell and Darcie Deaville



David Finch



Darcie Deaville



Jared Bradshaw



Jared Bradshaw



Jared Bradshaw



Jared Bradshaw



Jared Bradshaw



Ryan Foust



Ryan Foust



Ryan Foust



Ryan Foust



Jared Bradshaw



Jared Bradshaw, Helen Little, Ryan Foust and Billy Porter



Ryan Foust and Jared Bradshaw



Kendra Kassebaum, Sharon Wheatley, Julie Reiber, Astrid Van Wieren, Q. Smith and Petrina Bromley



Julie Reiber



Q. Smith



Petrina Bromley



Julie Reiber



Julie Reiber

Kendra Kassebaum, De'Lon Grant, Sharon Wheatley, Lee MacDougall, Julie Reiber, Joel Hatch, Astrid Van Wieren, Caesar Samayoa, Q. Smith, Josh Breckenridge,Petrina Bromley and Gino Carr



Caesar Samayoa, De'lon Grant, Lee MacDougall, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Julie Reiber, Petrina Bromley, Josh Breckenridge, Kendra Kassebaum, Geno Carr and Joel Hatch



Helen Little and Billy Porter join with Caesar Samayoa, De'lon Grant, Lee MacDougall, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Julie Reiber, Petrina Bromley, Josh Breckenridge, Kendra Kassebaum, Geno Carr and Joel Hatch



Daryl Glenn and Julie Reiber