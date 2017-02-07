Photo Coverage: COME FROM AWAY Cast Lands on Broadway At Last!
In a heartbeat, 38 planes and 6,579 passengers were forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, doubling the population of one small town on The Edge of the world. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.
The new musical Come From Away will begin performances on Broadway on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street) and officially open Sunday, March 12, 2017.
The Broadway cast of Come From Away will feature Petrina Bromley(Stratford's As You Like It); Geno Carr (The Old Globe's Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas); Jenn Colella (If/Then); Joel Hatch (Annie); Rodney Hicks (The Scottsboro Boys);Kendra Kassebaum (Wicked); Tony Award nominee Chad Kimball (Memphis); Lee MacDougall(Stratford's The Music Man); Caesar Samayoa (Sister Act); Q. Smith (Mary Poppins); Astrid Van Wieren (North American premiere of Mamma Mia!); Sharon Wheatley (Avenue Q); Josh Breckenridge (The Scottsboro Boys); Susan Dunstan (The Lion King US National Tour); Tamika Lawrence (If/Then) and Tony LePage (Rock of Ages).
The cast met the press earlier today and you can catch check out photos from inside the special event below!
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Kelly Devine, Christopher Ashley, Irene Sankoff, David Hein and Ian Eisendrath
Irene Sankoff and David Hein Irene Sankoff
David Hein
Christopher Ashley and Kelly Devine
Kelly Devine
Christopher Ashley
Ian Eisendrath
Chad Kimball
Rodney Hicks
Caesar Samayoa
Q. Smith
Astrid Van Wieren
Lee MacDougall
Jenn Colella
Caesar Samayoa
Josh Breckenridge
Petrina Bromley
Susan Dunstan
Chad Kimball
Josh Breckenridge, Petrina Bromley and Susan Dunstan
Astrid Van Wieren and Lee MacDougall
Rodney Hicks and Jenn Colella
Rodney Hicks and Jenn Colella
Q. Smith, Rodney Hicks, Caesar Samayoa and Chad Kimball
Front row: Geno Carr, Sharon Wheaarley, Petrina Bromley, Kendra Kassebaum Second Row: Joel Hatch, Lee MacDougall, Caesar Samayoa,Jenn Colella, Q. Smith, Rodney Hicks, Astrid Van Wieren and Chad Kimball attend the press day for Broadway's 'Come From Away' at Manhattan Movement and Arts Center on February 7, 2017 in New York City.
Front row: Susan Dubstan, Geno Carr, Sharon Wheaarley, Petrina Bromley, Kendra Kassebaum Second Row: Tony LePage, Joel Hatch, Lee MacDougall, Caesar Samayoa, Jenn Colella, Q. Smith, Rodney Hicks, Astrid Van Wieren, Chad Kimball, Tamika Lawrence and Josh Breckenridge attends the press day for Broadway's 'Come From Away' at Manhattan Movement and Arts Center on February 7, 2017 in New York City.