Ocean Prime to Offer Tonys-Themed Cocktails for Viewing Party

Ocean Prime New York, the modern American restaurant and lounge from renowned restaurateur Cameron Mitchell, is hosting a special Tony Awards viewing party in their lounge.

Guests are invited to stop by for the 71st telecast while they sip on specialty cocktails named in honor of this season's shows and munch on complimentary truffle popcorn.

Guests can even fill out a special awards ballot with their predictions for the chance to win a $150 gift card to Ocean Prime New York.

OCEAN PRIME TONY AWARDS COCKTAIL MENU:

- Natasha, Pierre & the Ruby Comet of 1812 (Red Ruby) - Finlandia Grapefruit Vodka, Fresh Ruby Red Grapefruit, Hand Squeezed Lemon 16

- Manhattan Jitney (Manhattan) -- Woodford Reserve, Carpano Antica Vermouth, Nonino Amaro, Rosemary Grapefruit Peppercorn Bitters 16

- Indecent Rum Punch (Rum Punch) -- Don Pancho 8 Year Rum, Ancho Reyes, Apricot Orchard, Fresh Orange, Chocolate Bitters 16

- War Paint (Berries and Bubbles) -- Belvedere Citrus Vodka, Marinated Berries, House Made Sour, Domaine Chandon Brut 17

- Dear Evan Hanson Margarita (Prime Margarita) -- Don Julio Blanco Tequila, Elderflower, Ruby Red Grapefruit, Agave Nectar 17

- Oslo Rye (Crimson Rye) -- George Dickel Rye, Langley's Gin, Lillet Rose, Lemon, Molasses Bitters 15

- Cats Cucumber Gimlet (Cucumber Gimlet) -- Bombay Sapphire Gin, Muddled Fresh Cucumber, Hand Squeezed Lime 16

- Hello, Kentucky Rose! (Kentucky Rose) -- Bulleit Bourbon, Fresh Mint, House Made Grenadine, Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters 16

- 20th Century Clover (Whiskey Clover) -- Gentleman Jack Whiskey, Hennessy VS, Honey Water, Hand-Squeezed Lemon & Orange 16

To pay further homage to The Great White Way, Ocean Prime New York will debut its revamped Pre-Theater Menu, designed to have diners enjoy a quick, delicious meal before their show. The menu now includes more entrée options, bigger portions and dessert.

The meal is three courses, an appetizer, entrée with a side, and dessert. Options include French Onion Soup, an 8 Oz Filet (with surf accompaniments of Shrimp Scampi, Crab Cake, or Scallops), Teriyaki Salmon, Truffle Mac & Cheese, and the lauded Butter Cake, among others. Please find the full menu here.

Ocean Prime New York is located at 123 West 52nd St. (between 6th and 7th Avenues). The Tony Awards Viewing Party will be held on Sunday, June 11th from 7:30pm - 11:00pm, featuring the Ocean Prime New York Pre-Theater Menu, available nightly before 6:30PM and all night Sunday.

Located in the heart of midtown Manhattan at West 52nd Street and Avenue of the Americas, Ocean Prime New York evokes timeless elegance with warm woods, captivating lighting and a welcoming yet sophisticated atmosphere. Ocean Prime New York is a modern American restaurant and lounge from renowned restaurateur Cameron Mitchell. The award-winning restaurant delivers an extraordinary experience with stunning settings, an impressive menu, signature cocktails, a Wine Spectator-honored wine list and truly genuine hospitality.

