ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Will Hold Open Call to Find Little Ti Moune

Click Here for More Articles on ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

The team behind Once On This Island, coming to Broadway in Fall 2017, has just announced it will be holding an open casting call in New York City later this month.

The show is casting for 'Little Ti Moune', described as: "7-11 years old with a sweet singing voice." Auditions will be held on Tuesday, July 22, 2017 at 11AM at Telsey + Co.

Visit www.OnceOnThisIsland.com for more audition locations, audition requirements, and to sign up in advance.

As previously announced, Once On This Island, the Olivier Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Best Musical, is returning to Broadway this fall. Directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden and written by the Tony Award-winning team of Lynn Ahrens (book and lyrics) and Stephen Flaherty (music), Once On This Island will begin preview performances on Thursday, November 9 and officially open on Sunday, December 3 at a Broadway theater to be announced.

Originally staged on Broadway in 1990, Once On This Island is based on the novel "My Love, My Love" by Rosa Guy. The 2017 production will feature new orchestrations by original orchestrator Michael Starobin and the vocal designer for the production will be AnnMarie Milazzo. The creative team includes Camille Brown (choreographer) and Dane Laffrey (Scenic Design). Additional members of the creative team will be announced soon.

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, Broadway's joyous musical celebration, is the extraordinary story of a fearless young dreamer named Ti Moune. After a massive storm rages through her village, a ray of hope appears through a young man from the wealthy side of the island. An unexpected romance blossoms. But when their different cultures threaten to keep them apart, Ti Moune-guided by the island gods-sets out on a journey to stay beside the man who has captured her heart. The exuberant score by Tony Award winners Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens (Anastasia, Ragtime), along with the visionary production by Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden (Spring Awakening revival), transforms the reality of post-storm Haiti into a fantastical world bursting with Caribbean rhythms and dance.

Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty are represented on Broadway this Spring by Anastasia. This prolific songwriting duo has teamed up to create Broadway's Ragtime, Rocky, My Favorite Year, Chita Rivera: A Dancer's Life, Matters of the Heart and Seussical.

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND premiered at Playwright's Horizons in May of 1990. The Broadway production opened in October of that year and ran for 469 performances garnering eight Tony nominations including Best Featured Actress (LaChanze), Best Original Score, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Musical. The 1994 West End production won The Olivier Award for Best New Musical.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles