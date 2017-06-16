OH, HELLO!'s John Mulaney to Bring KID GORGEOUS to Radio City Music Hall

The Madison Square Garden Company and Live Nation announced today that John Mulaney will bring his "Kid Gorgeous" tour to the Radio City Music Hall stage on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 7:00PM. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 10:00AM.

John Mulaney is an Emmy Award-winning writer and comedian. He most recently starred in the Broadway hit, "Oh, Hello on Broadway" alongside Nick Kroll.

Mulaney began his career in New York's East Village and has since toured around the world. In 2008, he began writing at "Saturday Night Live" where he appeared as a "Weekend Update" correspondent and co-created characters such as "Stefon" with Bill Hader. In 2015 Mulaney released his 3rd hour stand up special, a Netflix Original titled "The Comeback Kid."

He currently writes for IFC's "Documentary Now" and for Netflix's "Big Mouth" on which he voices the character of Andrew. Mulaney's first comedy album, "The Top Part," was released in 2009. He released his second Comedy Central special and album "New In Town" in 2012, and upon review, Entertainment Weekly hailed Mulaney as "one of the best stand-up comics alive."

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 10:00AM and will be available through Ticketmaster Charge By Phone (1-866-858-0008) and all Ticketmaster Outlets. Tickets will also be available in person on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at the Madison Square Garden, Beacon Theatre and Radio City Music Hall box offices.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles