New Performing Arts Center in Kuwait Catches Fire

According to Reuters, Kuwait City's new Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Center caught fire yesterday, February 6. The venue, which was set to host a production of CATS this winter, opened to the public just months ago and cost over $700 million to complete. No casualties have been reported.

Under the auspices of HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and with the Emir in attendance, the inauguration ceremony of the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmed Cultural Centre was held on October 31st, 2016.

Named after Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the architectural marvel was designed to resemble jewels, reflecting rays of sunlights.

