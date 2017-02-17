NYC Gay Men's Chorus HARMONY Gala Fetes Broadway's Jerry Mitchell

Big Apple Performing Arts (BAPA), the home of New York City Gay Men's Chorus and Youth Pride Chorus, will honor the recipient of the Arts in Action Award for 2017 at Harmony, New York City's most fabulous gala and party to benefit NYCGMC and YPC, tonight, February 17, 2017 at the Diamond Horseshoe (235 West 46th Street).

Award-winning director and choreographer, Jerry Mitchell, is this year's Arts in Action Award recipient. Mr. Mitchell's resume includes the incomparable Broadway shows Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Hairspray, in addition to being the creator of the legendary Broadway Bares, which has raised money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS since 1992.

BAPA's Arts in Action Award-now in it's second year-is given to an artist who has found success in the field of entertainment and then used that success to inspire change. The first recipient was Fun Home's creator, Lisa Kron, in 2016. For 2017, Mr. Mitchell was selected because of his body of work, both on the stage and in support of the LGBTQ community, and because he has been a high-profile role model for BAPA's core values.

"Jerry Mitchell epitomizes the values we hope to champion with the Arts in Action Award," said Willis Goodmoore, Chair of BAPA's Board of Directors. "For his entire celebrated career as a dancer, choreographer, director, and producer, he has changed hearts and minds through musical theater. Without exception, his work celebrates diversity-fearlessly promoting that what makes us different, makes us special. That monumental achievement alone qualifies Jerry Mitchell for our Arts in Action Award."

Goodmoore continued, "But, Jerry does much more than his work on stage. He has taken arts advocacy and philanthropy to an unprecedented level. His creation, Broadway Bares, the world-famous event that benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, has raised more than $14.3 million dollars to support people living with HIV/AIDS. His passion for the impact that the arts can have certainly shows no signs of slowing."

The 27th production of Broadway Bares will be held on June 18 at Manhattan's Hammerstein Ballroom.

