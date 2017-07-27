Michael Moore's THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER Sets Rush Policy

A rush ticket policy was announced today for the highly-anticipated Broadway debut of Academy Award-winning filmmaker, best-selling author, and political icon Michael Moore in The Terms of My Surrender.

A limited quantity of $35 rush tickets will be sold each performance day when the box office opens, beginning tomorrow, Friday, July 28. The box office opens at 10 AM each day from Monday through Saturday and 12 PM on Sundays, beginning August 20. There will be a limit of two tickets per customer and tickets can be purchased in-person only, by cash or credit card. Seat locations will be at the discretion of the box office and based on availability.

The limited 12-week engagement will begin previews at Broadway's Belasco Theatre (111 W 44th Street) tomorrow, Friday, July 28, 2017 with an official opening night set for Thursday, August 10, 2017.

Performed live each night just blocks from Trump Tower, The Terms of My Surrender, like Moore's films, will feature the wry, satirical humor of one of America's iconic political observers and all-around-shit-disturbers, a fearless Midwesterner not interested in taking any prisoners. Audiences are in for one surprise after another.

In a time like no other in American history, and with a sense of urgency like never-before, Michael Moore comes to Broadway for the first time in an exhilarating, subversive show guaranteed to take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f*** we got here, and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border.

"I think what the world needs right now is Michael Moore standing on a Broadway stage sharing his hilarious stories and incendiary political perspective, creating the kind of dialogue that can only happen in the theater," said director Michael Mayer.

Michael Moore is an Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker, Emmy Award-winning television creator, and best-selling author. He is the writer and director of Fahrenheit 9/11, a devastating look at the presidency of George W. Bush and the War on Terror. It is the highest-grossing documentary of all time. His film Bowling for Columbine, which examines the violent nature of gun-toting Americans, won the Academy Award for Best Documentary. His Oscar nominated Sicko examined the health care crisis in the United States and helped to ignite the movement toward universal health care. His genre-busting first film, Roger & Me, was named by NPR as one of the top ten movies of the decade. He created the award-winning and ground-breaking television series "TV Nation" and "The Awful Truth," both of them satirical TV newsmagazines which took on the powers-that-be. Each of Moore's eight books have made the bestseller list, with "Stupid White Men" being one of the largest selling nonfiction books of the last decade. Moore's works have examined, both with scathing humor and painful facts, topics such as globalization, corporate America, capitalism and whoever the sitting President happens to be. He is the winner of the John Steinbeck Award, the British Book of the Year Award, and the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. In 2005, Time Magazine named Moore "one of the world's 100 Most Influential People.

The design team for The Terms of My Surrender includes a set by Tony Award-winner David Rockwell (Falsettos, She Loves Me), lighting design by four-time Tony Award-winner Kevin Adams (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), sound design by two-time Tony Award-winner Brian Ronan (Book of Mormon, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), costumes by Tony Award nominee Jeff Mahshie (She Loves Me, Next to Normal), video and projection designs by Andrew Lazarow, movement direction by Noah Racey, and stage direction by Tony Award-winner Michael Mayer.

The Terms of My Surrender is produced by IMG Original Content and Carole Shorenstein Hays. 101 Productions serves as Executive Producer.

