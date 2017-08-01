Matt Doyle and More Complete Cast for A CLOCKWORK ORANGE Off-Broadway

Direct from a sold-out, critically-acclaimed London run, director Alexandra Spencer-Jones's electrifying stage production of A CLOCKWORK ORANGE, based on Anthony Burgess' 1962 literary masterpiece, has set its complete cast for its New York Premiere this fall at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street).

Joining London star Jonno Davies - who makes his New York Stage debut in the lead role of Alex DeLarge - is Matt Doyle (Sweeney Todd, Spring Awakening) as Georgie, Sean Patrick Higgins (Streetcar Named Desire at Yale Rep) as Dim, Brian Lee Huynh (War Horse, The Light Years) as Frank/Dr. Brodsky, Timothy Sekk (Dreyfus in Rehearsal, Avow) as Chaplain/Deltoid, Aleksander Varadian (Women Beware Women at Camden's People Theatre) as Marty/Warder, Ashley Robinson (Floyd Collins, Sunset Boulevard in West End) as Minister/Old Woman, Jimmy Brooks ("Blue Bloods," "Power") as F-Me Pumps/Governor, Misha Osherovich (Omen Road to Starville) as Pete, and Jordan Bondurant (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Mamma Mia!) as a swing.

A CLOCKWORK ORANGE begins previews Saturday, September 2, 2017, with an opening night of Monday, September 25, 2017, for a limited Off-Broadway engagement through January 6, 2018. This production celebrates the centennial of Anthony Burgess' birth, in 1917.

A CLOCKWORK ORANGE lures audiences into a glass-edged, testosterone-filled underworld of a dystopian future. The explosive story of little Alex and his rebellious gang of Droogs is a ground-breaking classic of ultra-violence and sexuality. As hauntingly relevant today as when Burgess' book was first published in 1962, and when Stanley Kubrick's ground-breaking film caused a stir in 1971, A CLOCKWORK ORANGE is an unapologetic celebration of the human condition.

The stage production previously played a sold-out engagement at London's Park Theatre in February 2017, after a run at the Soho Theater in 2012. Davies' performance was called "without a doubt one of the standout lead performances of the year," by Broadway World UK. Davies' other recent credits include Olivier Award-nominated Shakespeare in Love at Noel Coward Theatre, Dracula at Edinburgh Festival and the hit 20th Century Fox spy film Kingsman: The Secret Service.

Widely considered a cultural landmark since its release in 1962, A Clockwork Orange has been declared one of the "100 Greatest Novels of All Time" by bothTime Magazine and The Guardian, the latter deeming it "a stunningly original novel that opened many literary doors for the work of subsequent British writers...a volume bursting with linguistic energy that continues to startle and inspire generations of new readers." Kubrick's film, released in 1971, was an immediate hit with American audiences and critics, grossed over ten times its budget, and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture.

A CLOCKWORK ORANGE is produced Off-Broadway by Glynis Henderson Productions, Martian Entertainment and Matthew Gregory for ABA UK. The production features Lighting Design by James Baggaley, Sound Design by Emma Wilk, Costume Coordination by Jennifer A. Jacob, and Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Pictured: (clockwise from top left) Jonno Davies, Matt Doyle, Sean Patrick Higgins, Brian Lee Huynh, Timothy Sekk, Jordan Bondurant, Misha Osherovich, Jimmy Brooks, Ashley Robinson and Aleksander Varadian.

