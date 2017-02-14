MAMMA MIA!, SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM & More Will Play The Hollywood Bowl This Summer

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association has just announced the 2017 Hollywood Bowl summer season. Highlights include a Kathleen Marshall helmed Mamma Mia! (July 28-30) and Sondheim on Sondheim (July 23). Casts have not yet been announced.

Additionally Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. will join Andra Day, Lizz Wright, and Regina Carter for Ella and Dizzy: 100 Years, 1,000 Memories (July 19).

Dates for many of the popular annual concerts at the Hollywood Bowl have also been set, including: Opening Night (June 17), Sing-A-Long Sound of Music (June 24), July 4th Fireworks Spectacular featuring Pentatonix (July 2, 3 & 4) Smooth Summer Jazz (August 20), and Movie Night (September 3).

Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2017 summer season will be available online at HollywoodBowl.com or via phone at 323.850.2000.

For additional information, please visit: http://www.hollywoodbowl.com/



One of the largest natural amphitheaters in the world, with a seating capacity of nearly 18,000, the Hollywood Bowl has been the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since its official opening in 1922, and plays host to the finest artists from all genres of music, offering something for everyone. It remains one of the best deals anywhere in Los Angeles; to this day, $1 buys a seat at the top of the Bowl for many classical and jazz performances. In February 2017, the Hollywood Bowl was named Best Major Outdoor Concert Venue for the thirteenth year in a row at the 28th Annual Pollstar Awards. For millions of music lovers across Southern California, the Hollywood Bowl is synonymous with summer.

