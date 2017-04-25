Leslie Odom Jr. & Nicolette Robinson 'Blown Away' by Arrival of Baby Girl!

Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. turned to Instagram today to share the joyous news that he and wife Nicolette Kloe Robinson welcomed baby girl Lucille Ruby on Sunday morning. Wrote the former HAMILTON star: "Lucille Ruby arrived in the wee hours on Sunday morning after a brief but harrowing labor on the part of her incredible mother, Nicolette Kloe Robinson, the dragonslayer. Deeper in love by the minute." Congratulations to the growing family!

Leslie Odom, Jr. won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his role as Aaron Burr in HAMILTON. Other select theatre credits include Hamilton (Public Theater); tick, tick...BOOM! (City Center Encores!), Leap of Faith (Broadway), Rent (Broadway). Select TV/film: "Law & Order: SVU," "Gotham," "Person of Interest," "Supernatural," Red Tails, and "House of Lies." The actor has been nominated for the Drama Desk, Drama League and Lucille Lortel Awards. He's won the Princess Grace Award and an Astaire Award.

Last year, the actor released his debut album which catapulted to #1 on the iTunes Jazz chart and #7 overall on iTunes. The 10-track album features Odom's soulful new interpretations of beloved songs that have been longtime favorites of his, including "Look for the Silver Lining," a new arrangement of "The Guilty Ones" from Spring Awakening, and the album's first single "Autumn Leaves."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

