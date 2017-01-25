Lauren Worsham and Cast of BIG RIVER to Perform at 'Encores! Unscripted' Event

Click Here for More Articles on ENCORES!

Broadway's relationship with contemporary music is a rocky one. Burt Bacharach and Hal David triumphed with their swinging 1968 hit Promises, Promises, but the team never wrote another musical-a pattern followed by subsequent Broadway one-timers like Roger Miller, Paul Simon, and Dolly Parton.

How do songwriters from the worlds of rock, folk, and country adjust to writing for the theater? And why has the Broadway establishment been so resistant to their idiosyncratic and often fascinating shows?

Encores! Artistic Director Jack Viertel hosts a conversation with Rob Berman, musical supervisor for Bright Star and Encores! Music Director, and Carmel Dean, musical supervisor on Green Day's American Idiot and Hands on a Hardbody, written by the frontman of Phish.

The evening will feature a performance by Lauren Worsham from the cast of Encores! BIG RIVER.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at thegreenspace.org or tune in to the Facebook Live event on New York City Center's Facebook page.

IF YOU GO:

Encores! Unscripted

When Pop Writers Go Broadway

Monday, January 30 at 7pm

The Greene Space, 44 Charlton Street

Tickets: $20 at thegreenspace.org

