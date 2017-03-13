LISTEN: Celine Dion Performs 'How Does A Moment Last Forever' from Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Below, check out the all-new original song "How Does A Moment Last Forever," for Disney's live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, performed by Grammy-winning and best-selling recording artist Celine Dion. The song is included on the film's soundtrack, available now.

Written by eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken ("The Little Mermaid," "Aladdin") and veteran lyricist and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice ("The Lion King," "Evita"), "How Does A Moment Last Forever" is an emotional ballad about holding onto life's precious moments. Portions of the song are performed throughout the film and interpolated into the underscore before Dion's full-length version debuts in the film's custom main-on-end title design.

Disney's highly anticipated live-action film hits theaters on March 17th and is a live-action re-telling of the studio's animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. "Beauty and the Beast" is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.

Beauty and the Beast soundtrack is available now:

Streaming: http://disneymusic.co/BeautySndtrkWS

Download: http://disneymusic.co/BeautySndtrk

Physical: http://disneymusic.co/BeautySndtrkP

