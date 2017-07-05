Josh Groban Announces New Coffee Table Book Chronicling Broadway Journey

Click Here for More Articles on NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

This evening Broadway's former Pierre, Josh Groban took to Twitter to announce a new coffee table book based on his Broadway journey to Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, titled: "Stage to Stage: My Journey to Broadway".

There is no additional information on the title as of yet. A pre-order date will be announced shortly.

See Josh's official announcement below.

Possessing one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music, singer, songwriter, and actor Josh Groban has entertained fans across the globe with his multi-platinum albums and DVDs (over 35 million sold worldwide), electrifying live performances, and comedic film and television appearances. The 35-year-old Los Angeles native is the only artist who has had two albums appear on the Top 20 Best-Selling Albums list of the past decade, according to Billboard. He has appeared in the feature films Crazy, Stupid, Love, Coffee Town, and Muppets Most Wanted, as well as on CBS' Life in Pieces, NBC's The Office, FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and CBS' The Crazy Ones.

Groban has released seven studio albums, 2001's self-titled double-platinum debut, 2003's multi-platinum Closer, 2006's double-platinum Awake, 2007's quadruple-platinum Grammy-nominated Noel, 2010's platinum Illuminations, and 2013's All That Echoes, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, giving Groban his first No. 1 debut and third chart-topper. The album earned Groban some of his best reviews to date. In April 2015, Groban released Stages, a collection of some of the greatest songs from musical theater. The album was nominated for a 2016 Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Hey all! The last few years have been insane. So I made a coffee table book about it. It's full of great memories. Pre order info soon!! pic.twitter.com/LnaOKkyGAX — josh groban (@joshgroban) July 6, 2017



