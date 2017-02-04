Josh Gad Calls Out Kellyanne Conway with BOOK OF MORMON Tune

Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway's latest scandal hit the news recently when she attempted to use her trademark 'alternative facts' to defend Trump's Muslim ban. In a Hardball interview, Conway cited the Bowling Green Massacre as a terrorist attack, one the media ignored completely. Perhaps because it never happened. Conway's fabrication sparked a highly vocal response from the internet. According to Entertainment Weekly, a fake website was set up for the victims of the massacre; the website links to the ACLU. Among those to respond was Broadway favorite and original Elder Cunningham Josh Gad. Gad took to Twitter and posted a clever video calling out Conway on her lying behavior.

Gad reworked the BOOK OF MORMON song "Making Things Up Again," which originally referenced his own character's untruthful tendencies, and urges Conway to rethink her behavior.

He starts "You're making things up again, Conway. You're taking the truth and just adding bullshit. Be careful with what you say, Conway. Because a lie, is a lie."

Gad, also known as the voice of Olaf in Disney's FROZEN, sings "Just because you and your friends have no spleen, it doesn't mean there is a real Bowling Green. You lie on your talk shows, we watch as your nose grows, you're gonna get us killed with this stuff."

See Gad's cleverly rhymed video from his Twitter below:

Gad will soon lend his voice to the character of 'Le Fou' in Disney's upcoming live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. The actor, who voiced Olaf the snowman in the hit Disney film FROZEN, recently reprised the role in Disney's new short, FROZEN FEVER. He recently co-starred in the FX series The Comedians opposite Billy Crystal. Recent film credits include Wedding Ringer, Pixels and Wish I Was Here.

The actor received a Tony nomination for his portrayal of Elder Cunningham in Broadway's BOOK OF MORMON. He also appeared on Broadway in 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Read Entertainment Weekly's story here.

