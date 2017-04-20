Jake Gyllenhaal-Led SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Will Get Cast Recording

Click Here for More Articles on SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Broadway

The producers of the hit Broadway revival of New York City Center's production Sunday in the Park with George starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford, announced today that the show will live on past its critically acclaimed, sold-out limited engagement, with a cast album to be released this summer by Warner Music Group.

The New York Times' Ben Brantley declared this to be "one of those shows that seems destined to be forever spoken of with misty-eyed bragging rights by anyone who sees it." Now this cast recording will allow those who couldn't see it live to hearGyllenhaal in his Broadway musical debut, and experience this beloved Sondheim score in a new way.

The cast recording, produced and mixed by Bart Migal, will include the entire Broadway company and will be recorded later this month.

The producers also announced today that Sunday in the Park with George has recouped its entire investment in just 56 performances, making it the first show of the 2016-2017 season to do so.

The Sarna Lapine-directed production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Pulitzer Prize-winning Sunday in the Park with George began previews on February 11 and officially re-opened the historic Hudson Theatre (139-141 West 44thStreet) on February 23, 2017. The show was filmed at the matinee performance on April 19 for the Lincoln Center Performing Arts Library's Theatre on Tape and Film Archive and ends its sold-out, critically acclaimed limited run this Sunday, April 23.

"To have a beloved Sondheim / Lapine musical be the one that re-opens the historic Hudson Theatre has been an absolute triumph." said Adam Speers, Executive Producer for Ambassador Theatre Group. "We're so proud that audiences have embraced it as they have, and beyond thrilled that Jake, Annaleigh and the rest of the cast's brilliant performances will be preserved on a cast recording."

The complete cast of Sunday in the Park with George includes Gyllenhaal and Ashford, along with Tony Award nomineeBrooks Ashmanskas, Jenni Barber, Tony Award nominee Phillip Boykin, Mattea Conforti, Erin Davie, Claybourne Elder,Tony Award nominee Penny Fuller, Jordan Gelber, Tony Award winner Robert Sean Leonard, Liz McCartney, Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles, Ashley Park, Jennifer Sanchez, David Turner, Max Chernin, MaryAnn Hu, Tony Award nomineeMichael McElroy, Jaime Rosenstein, Laura Irion, Julie Foldesi, and Andrew Kober.

The creative team for Sunday in the Park with George features set design by Tony Award® winner Beowulf Boritt, projection design by Tal Yarden, costume design by Tony Award® winner Clint Ramos, lighting design by Tony Award® winnerKen Billington, sound design by Tony Award® nominee Kai Harada, co-projection design by Christopher Ash, hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, music coordination by Tony® Honor recipient Seymour Red Press, orchestrations by 2-time Tony Award® winner Michael Starobin, production supervision by Tony® honor recipient Peter Lawrence, casting by Carrie Gardner/Stephen Kopel, technical supervision by Hudson Theatrical Associates, general management by 101 Productions, Ltd., musical staging by Ann Yee, and music direction by Chris Fenwick.

Sondheim and Lapine's masterpiece follows painter Georges Seurat (Jake Gyllenhaal) in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Consumed by his need to "finish the hat," Seurat alienates the French bourgeoisie, spurns his fellow artists, and neglects his lover Dot (Annaleigh Ashford), not realizing that his actions will reverberate over the next 100 years.

Sunday in the Park with George is produced on Broadway by Ambassador Theatre Group, Jeanine Tesori, Riva Marker, in association with New York City Center (Arlene Shuler, President & CEO, Mark Litvin, Managing Director), and Adam Speers- Executive Producer for ATG, Carole Shorenstein Hays, Caiola Productions, Jeffrey Finn, Jere Harris and Darren Deverna, J/K/R/S, Claire-Bridget Kenwright, LD Entertainment, Benjamin Lowy & Adrian Salpeter, Tulchin Bartner Productions, and Associate Producers Glass Half Full Productions and The Silver Foxes.

