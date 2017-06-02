Icons Barbra Streisand, Idina Menzel, and More Pen Love Letters to the LGBTQ Community

In honor of Pride Month, Billboard reached out to numerous icons in the musical entertainment industry and asked them to write a love letter to the LGBTQ community. Check out a excerpts from a few familiar Broadway faces' letters below, then head over to Billboard for the full collection.

Liza Minnelli:

Where would I be without the LGBTQ community of dazzling souls who have always supported and understood me on a level that is unique and extraordinary? From my earliest memories I understood that some people were different, especially when I met so many of the creative people who were working on films made by my mother and father. In the 'golden' age of Hollywood, many could not be themselves in the workplace and live their true nature, yet it was their creativity that fashioned the dreams of Hollywood and the world.

Idina Menzel:

To my LGBTQ friends and family, my mentors and collaborators, and all those whom I have yet to meet: You are the real Elphabas and Elsas and Maureens of this world. You are the courageous heroes who have showed the rest of us what it means to be true and honest and stand up for each other.

Barbra Streisand:

Marriage equality is the law and that deserves a toast... to all of us, because we're all unique and beautiful in our own way and entitled to love and be loved by whomever we choose.

Billy Porter:

It's because of you, the LGBTQ community who lifted me up when no one else could find the grace. Every time I felt like I didn't matter, some stranger would appear out of thin air to thank me for the work I was trying to do. Thank me for the person I was trying to be.

Kristin Chenoweth:

A young man came over and asked me to sign his copy of my album. He said, and I quote, "I'm a Christian. I'm also gay. I've been trying to explain to my family for years that you can be both. My family loves you, and this album is bringing our family together and helping my family to understand our common love of God. Thank you for making this album. Now I don't feel like such a bad person."

With that, he gave me a big hug. He has no idea that he changed my life forever in that moment. He has no idea that that conversation is what has helped me continue to speak out for the LGBTQ community and to wrap my arms around them constantly with nothing but love.

Deborah Cox:

My passion is and always has been the LGBTQ youth -- the ones that have a hard time coming out, being bullied, that kind of thing. Helping them get their point across and really be heard. Stopping the stigma, stopping the bullying, and raising awareness to the mainstream that being gay and being a lesbian -- it's not going anywhere. We must learn to live together.

Javier Muñoz:

You inspire me. You invigorate my resilience. So much of my strength to live my truth comes from you. So thank you for your courage, your strength, your compassion, your truths.

Lea Michele:

Pride is a strong word and one I don't use lightly but there is no better word to represent and celebrate this incredible community of people. I send all my love to the LGBTQ community.

Sean Hayes:

I'm proud when the words 'gay' or 'queer' are next to my name. Because it's not about the press -- it's about all of us. It's about the young LGBTQ kids in the world having a voice. And I realized they can have a voice -- not because of a character I played on television who was gay -- but because I'm gay and proud to say it, and proud to finally take the responsibility for it as well. No, I am not the singular voice for all gay people, but it brings me tremendous joy knowing that I am part of the chorus.

