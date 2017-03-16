IN TRANSIT's Telly Leung to Bring Personal Stories, Intimate Tunes to Yotel

Telly Leung - the Broadway and television star of "Glee," Godspell and Rent, currently starring on Broadway in In Transit - will debut at the new concert space The Green Room 42 at Yotel (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street) for one show only on Sunday, April 23 at 7:30 PM. The show has a $30 cover with no minimum.

Leung, who recently returned to Broadway after a two-year hiatus with a "star turn" (NBC New York) in Allegiance opposite George Takei and Lea Salonga, will offer an intimate and deeply personal evening of music and personal showbiz anecdotes, in addition to highlights from his solo albums on the Yellow Sound Label - "I'll Cover You" and "Songs for You" - and the musical talents of some of Broadway's finest musicians.

Telly comments, "I have had an amazing time harmonizing and singing a-cappella with my Broadway cast mates at In Transit - but I've really missed making live music with a band! I am very excited to perform with some of my favorite musicians on Broadway, and also get the opportunity to perform in a chic, new, intimate venue in Hell's Kitchen!"

Songs for You features familiar classic music from the worlds of Pop, Jazz, R&B, and Broadway done with a new and innovative twist, accompanied by lush musical arrangements. The album includes songs originally recorded by Michael Jackson ("Human Nature"), Oleta Adams ("I Just Had to Hear Your Voice"), Mama Cass Elliot ("Make Your Own Kind of Music"), John Denver ("Leaving On A Jet Plane"), Des'ree ("You Gotta Be") and more. To honor his Broadway roots, Telly also includes songs by his favorite theater composers Stephen Sondheim ("Being Alive"), Jerry Herman ("I Am What I Am") and Stephen Schwartz ("Dreamscape"), in addition to the world premiere recording of "Second Chances" from the pre-Broadway engagement of Allegiance. Telly's debut CD I'll Cover You is an eclectic collection that features a variety of genres. It includes songs from Broadway ("Before The Parade Passes By" from Hello, Dolly!, "Children Will Listen" from Into The Woods and the disc's title track, which he performed in the final Broadway cast of Rent) and fresh interpretations of pop hits ("Firework" by Katy Perry, "Papa Don't Preach" by Madonna and "Galileo" by The Indigo Girls).

Telly Leung - who was named one of last year's Out 100 and "Faces To Watch" by The Los Angeles Times - made his Broadway debut in the 2002 revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Flower Drum Song opposite Lea Salonga, followed by the Roundabout Theater Company revival of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Pacific Overtures. Telly starred in the final Broadway cast of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Rent, which was filmed for DVD release. In the 2011 revival of Godspell, his version of "All Good Gifts" was praised as "magnificent" by New York Magazine, "superb" by The Philadelphia Inquirer, and "a standout" by Bloomberg News.

On Fox TV's "Glee," Leung was featured as a member of the Dalton Academy Warblers opposite Darren Criss. When he recreated his portrayal of "Angel" in Rent at the Hollywood Bowl - directed by Neil Patrick Harris - he was called "vibrant" by the Los Angeles Times, "stunning" by the Orange County Register and praised for his "sweet, clear tenor" by Variety. Telly also originated the role of Boq in the Chicago production of the smash hit Wicked and has performed in concert and shows at venues such as Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, the Hippodrome in London, Birdland Jazz Club and 54 Below in New York, Paper Mill Playhouse, Philadelphia Theater Company, Ford's Theater, and more.

He served as producer for the short film Grind, starring Anthony Rapp (If/Then, Rent), Claire Coffee ("Grimm," "The West Wing") and Pasha Pellosie ("The Carrie Diaries"). The movie, which won honors at film festivals around the country, is available to stream at GrindShortFilm.com. The soundtrack is available on Yellow Sound Label. Telly is also the co-producer of the touring concert series "Broadway Back Together," a reunion of major headliners who have performed on Broadway together, sharing an evening of personal backstage anecdotes and show-stopping music. For more information, please visit www.TellyLeung.com.

Telly Leung will perform at The Green Room 42 at Yotel (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, Fourth Floor) for one shows only on Monday, April 23 at 7:30 PM. The show has a $30 cover with no minimum. Tickets and information are at www.thegreenroom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 is an immersive 120-seat state-of-the-art entertainment venue in the heart of the Theater District that allows audiences to see their favorite performers up close and personal in a modern, urban environment. The intimate room is outfitted with an elevated 21 foot stage, Yamaha Grand Piano and high-tech sound system. Leather banquettes lining the walls and tables in the center draw the audience to the edge of the stage. The banquettes are tagged with graffiti art by Chef Gabriel Israel (an accomplished graffiti and tattoo artist as well as chef) Tickets for performances are a wallet friendly $35-$45 and there are no food or beverage minimums or prix-fixes.

Related Articles