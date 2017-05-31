IN THE WORKS A New Monthly Series Opens Sunday 6/18 at The Duplex

On Sunday June 18th at 9:30pm, Honeck-Moss Productions is proud to present "In The Works." This exciting monthly series was conceived as an opportunity for composers to try out new work in front of an audience and see how it plays in a supportive environment. It is also an opportunity to create community among the composers and their performers.

The Duplex CABARET THEATER is located at 61 Christopher Street (on 7th Avenue, just off the 1 train). Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door, and there is a two beverage minimum. $5 Ticket for Broadwayworld readers, use code BWW at check out. Tickets are available at: www.purplepass.com/works618

Three composers or composing teams, each present about 20 minutes of new material. This month features the works of composers: Christie Baugher, Bobby Cronin, and Sam Willmott. Hosted by Sarah Ziegler.

Christie Baugher is a New York-based writer/performer originally from Louisville, Kentucky. Her musicals include The Fitzgeralds of St. Paul, Leni Riefenstahl Is Going To Tell You The Truth, The Near Tomorrow and Bobby. Her work as a playwright and songwriter has been featured at 54 Below, The Duplex, the Laurie Beechman, Bowery Poetry Club, Bard College at Simon's Rock, Tri-Arts Sharon Playhouse, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Barrington Stage Company, Specific Gravity Ensemble, Two River Theater Company, York Theatre Company and the Seoul Institute of the Arts in South Korea. Her choral arrangements for New York's Peace of Heart Choir are part of the rotating soundscape at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

Christie is a graduate of the NYU/Tisch Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program (Cycle 21) and a proud member of the Dramatists Guild of America. She is a 2015 honoree of the York Theatre Company's NEO ("new/emerging/outstanding") program, under the mentorship of Michael John LaChiusa.





Bobby Cronin is an award-winning composer/lyricist currently working on: The Cover starring Ali Stroker (Glee) is modern take on Cyrano with a book by Crystal Skillman; Mary & Max, based on the award-winning claymation film, with a book by Crystal Skillman, starring Tony Winner Shuler Hensley; Till Soon, Anne with bookwriter and lyricist Christine Toy Johnson; 'Til Death Do Us Part with bookwriter Caroline Prugh and directed by Kent Nicholson; W2ML for which he wrote the book, music & lyrics. His musical The Concrete Jungle was produced in London, 2012 with an International Cast Recording in 2013; Daybreak won the NJ Playwrights Award and was produced in NJ and London (both opened on the same day!). Bobby has written songs and composed the scores for many award-winning short musical films. Debut album Reach The Sky: Live at the Beechman. Bobby is a graduate of Yale University where he was awarded the Michael P. Manzella Award for Excellence in the Arts, Scholastics, and Character. www.BobbyCronin.com





Sam Willmott is a NYC-based composer/lyricist whose projects include the collegiate bhangra dance-off musical Bhangin' It (with Rehana Lew Mirza and Mike Lew), the family adventure Yo, Vikings! (with Marcus Stevens), and the mini-musical Scarlet Takes a Tumble, which premiered at The Duplex a hot minute ago. He is the winner of the Kleban Prize, Fred Ebb Award, Jonathan Larson Grant, as well as the ASCAP Foundation Cole Porter and Harold Adamson Awards and the John Wallowich Award. For more, visit SamWillmott.com





Sarah Ziegler (lyricist and librettist) is an advanced member of the BMI Workshop. Sarah is currently working with composer David Christensen and co-lyricist/librettist Kellen Blair on an audience-interactive "choose-your-own-adventure-style" dating musical called Just Between the All of Us. Sarah, Dave and Kellen are honored to have received a commission from Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera to complete this project. This summer of 2017, Theater in Asylum and Piper Theatre in Brooklyn will present a workshop production of Sarah's other brand new musical, The Brontes, written with composer Lucas Tahiruzzamen Syed and co-book writer Katie Palmer. Sarah's songs have been performed at cabaret spaces across the city including 54 Below (Lady Parts, Broadway Babylon, and MuseMatch), The Duplex (In the Works) and the New York Theatre Barn (Sarah vs. Sarah). Last fall, Sarah and composer Nicky Phillips had a short musical in Stage Fright, Prospect Theater Company's Fall Musical Theater Lab, and this past spring, Sarah and composer Kristin Bair were commissioned to write a short musical in UC Irvine's 4@15 production. Sarah has a Masters in Musical Theatre from The Boston Conservatory and also enjoys taking the stage as a performer herself. www.youtube.com/szigfer



Honeck-Moss Productions:

Thomas Honeck and Lisa Moss were awarded The 2015 MAC Award for Special Production for the show "Dancing with Death" and were given a Bistro Award in 2014 for being an Innovative and Nurturing Creative Team.





$10 Ticket in Advance & a 2 Drink Minimum in the Cabaret Theatre*

$15 Ticket at the Door (plus service fee) & a 2 Drink Minimum in the Cabaret Theatre*



*Drinks Must be purchased In the Cabaret Theatre to count towards the Minimum.

Related Articles