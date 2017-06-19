HELLO, DOLLY! Beats Its Own Record For Highest Gross In Shubert Organization History

The new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler just had its best week ever on the heels of its four Tony Award wins, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical (Ms. Midler), Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Gavin Creel), and Best Costume Design of a Musical (Santo Loquasto). Its gross of $2,297,057 over eight performances is now the highest gross in the history of the entire Shubert Organization. The Shubert Organization is America's oldest professional theatre company and the largest theatre owner on the Broadway. Shubert currently owns and operates seventeen Broadway theatres and six off-Broadway venues.

Hello, Dolly! already broke the Shubert Organization record with $2,105,473 over seven performances during the final week of April, just after it opened to ecstatic reviews. The previous record holder was Hugh Jackman: Back on Broadway, with $2,056,956 over nine performances.

This production of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's masterpiece, Hello, Dolly! instantly became the hottest ticket of the year when it broke the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history. By the time it began previews, it had the largest pre-performance advance sale in Broadway history.

Both Hello, Dolly! and Ms. Midler swept the awards season circuit. In addition to the aforementioned Tony Awards, the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League organizations also recognized both the production and Ms. Midler with awards.

Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! began performances at Broadway's Shubert Theatre on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

This Hello, Dolly!, the first new production of the classic musical (based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker) to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, pays tribute to the original work of legendary director/ choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

