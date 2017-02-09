Follow in the Footsteps of Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Pasek & Paul and More with a DGF Fellowship

The Dramatists Guild Fund and Program Chairs Michael Korie, Laurence O'Keefe, and Diana Son announce applications for the 2017-18 Dramatists Guild Fellows Program are now open and encourage playwrights, composers and lyricists to apply.

The Fellows Program is a nine-month intensive designed to augment the training of American dramatists early in their careers and enhance the sense of community among playwrights and musical theater writers. Theater writers selected for the program meet with Program Chairs, guest artists, and industry professionals twice a month for feedback on their works in progress. Fellows also have regular sessions with experienced dramatists for one-on-one mentoring and, when possible, are offered continued development opportunities through partnering organizations.

To apply, visit fellows.dgfund.org. Applications must be received no later than 5:30PM EST on April 7, 2017. Those selected for the Program will begin in fall 2017.

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:

Applicants are eligible for the Fellows Program if they meet at least one of the following qualifications: 1. Participation in a graduate program in theatrical writing within the last five years; or 2. Participation in an organized theatrical workshop within the last ten years; or 3. Comparable experience, such as one or more professional productions, and a recommendation by a theater professional or theater educator; or 4. Pertinent, documented practical experience.

All applicants must be residents of New York or the surrounding metropolitan area for the time of their fellowship. Applicants must also be prepared to meet on alternate Monday evenings of every month, and to make themselves available, if possible, to participate in observerships, assistantships, etc. when those opportunities arise.

For further submission guidelines and to apply, visit fellows.dgfund.org. Applications must be received no later than 5:30PM EST on April 7, 2017.

The Fellows Program is supported and administered by the Dramatists Guild Fund. Each year, a select group of new theater writers are accepted into the nine-month program, which provides continued support and training through group sessions with theater professionals, one-on-one mentoring, and resources to establish lasting careers.

Former Fellows include: Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Academy Award winner, Frozen), Rajiv Joseph (Pulitzer Prize finalist, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo), Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (Golden Globe for Best Original Song, LA LA Land), Deborah Zoe Laufer (ATCA Steinberg Award, End Days), and Adam Gwon (Fred Ebb and Richard Rodgers Award winner).

"When we moved to New York City in 2007 we got into the Fellows Program and were able to study with Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, who were two of our theater gods at the time, and develop the skill set we needed to write for musical theater." - Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

The Dramatists Guild Fund is the public charity arm of the Dramatists Guild of America. Its mission is to aid and nurture writers for the theater; to fund nonprofit theaters producing contemporary American works; and to heighten awareness, appreciation, and support of theater across the country. Each year, DGF awards grants to nonprofit theatrical organizations across the country that produce works by American writers, provides emergency aid to writers facing illness or other unforeseen circumstances, and supports numerous educational programs and writing development opportunities for dramatists. For more information, visit www.dgfund.org.

