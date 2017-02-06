First-Row Orchestra Seats on Sale for Broadway's HELLO, DOLLY!

Producer Scott Rudin announced today that the entire first row of orchestra seating for all announced performances of Hello, Dolly! has just gone on sale to the general public.

These premium tickets are available online at HelloDollyOnBroadway.com, by phone via Telecharge.com at (212) 239-6200, or in person at the Shubert Theatre box office (225 West 44th Street).

The upcoming revival of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's masterpiece Hello, Dolly!, starring legendary performer Bette Midler, has quickly become the hottest ticket of the year. Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! will begin performances at Broadway's Shubert Theatre on March 15, 2017, with an official opening night of April 20, 2017.

This new production of Hello, Dolly!, the first new production of this classic musical (based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker) to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, will pay tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

