First Listen: Phillipa Soo is Calling All Dreamers in Track from AMELIE Cast Recording

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, the Original Broadway Cast Recording of the much anticipated Amelie, A NEW MUSICAL, by a new imprint of the Warner Music Group. The original Broadway cast recording will be released on Friday, May 19, 2017 (online) and Friday, June 9, 2017 (in stores). To pre-order, click here.

For your Friday listening pleasure, check out a track from the recording- "Times Are Hard For Dreamers," performed by Amelie herself, Phillipa Soo!

AMELIE, A NEW MUSICAL will officially open Monday, April 3, 2017 at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W 48th Street).

The cast of Amelie, A New Musical features Phillipa Soo, Adam Chanler-Berat, David Andino, Randy Blair, Heath Calvert, Alison Cimmet, Savvy Crawford, Manoel Felciano, Harriett D. Foy, Alyse Alan Louis, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Paul Whitty and Tony Sheldon.

With a book by Tony Award nominee Craig Lucas, music by Daniel Messe and lyrics by Nathan Tysen & Messe, Amelie, A NEW MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award winner Pam Mackinnon, musical staging and choreography by Sam Pinkleton, music direction by Kimberly Grigsby, scenic and costume design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, co-lighting design by Tony Award nominee Jane Cox and Mark Barton, sound design by Tony Award nominee Kai Harada, projection design by Peter Nigrini, puppet design by Amanda Villalobos, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, vocal arrangements by Kimberly Grigsby and Daniel Messe, and orchestrations by Tony Award winner Bruce Coughlin.

