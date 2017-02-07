COME FROM AWAY
Feb. 7, 2017  

In a heartbeat, 38 planes and 6,579 passengers were forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, doubling the population of one small town on The Edge of the world. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

The new musical Come From Away will begin performances on Broadway on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street) and officially open Sunday, March 12, 2017.

The Broadway, Toronto and Gander cast of Come From Away will feature Petrina Bromley(Stratford's As You Like It); Geno Carr (The Old Globe's Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas); Jenn Colella (If/Then); Joel Hatch (Annie); Rodney Hicks (The Scottsboro Boys);Kendra Kassebaum (Wicked); Tony Award nominee Chad Kimball (Memphis); Lee MacDougall(Stratford's The Music Man); Caesar Samayoa (Sister Act); Q. Smith (Mary Poppins); Astrid Van Wieren (North American premiere of Mamma Mia!); Sharon Wheatley (Avenue Q); Josh Breckenridge (The Scottsboro Boys); Susan Dunstan (The Lion King US National Tour); Tamika Lawrence (If/Then) and Tony LePage (Rock of Ages).

The cast met the press earlier today and you can catch a sneak peek from the festivities below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Kelly Devine, Christopher Ashley, Irene Sankoff, David Hein and Ian Eisendrath

Front row: Geno Carr, Sharon Wheatley, Petrina Bromley, Kendra Kassebaum Second Row: Joel Hatch, Lee MacDougall, Caesar Samayoa,Jenn Colella, Q. Smith, Rodney Hicks, Astrid Van Wieren and Chad Kimball FREEZE FRAME: Meet the Company of COME FROM AWAY!
Front row: Susan Dubstan, Geno Carr, Sharon Wheatley, Petrina Bromley, Kendra Kassebaum Second Row: Tony LePage, Joel Hatch, Lee MacDougall, Caesar Samayoa, Jenn Colella, Q. Smith, Rodney Hicks, Astrid Van Wieren, Chad Kimball, Tamika Lawrence and Josh Breckenridge

Walter McBride

