FREEZE FRAME: Meet the Company of COME FROM AWAY!

In a heartbeat, 38 planes and 6,579 passengers were forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, doubling the population of one small town on The Edge of the world. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

The new musical Come From Away will begin performances on Broadway on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street) and officially open Sunday, March 12, 2017.

The Broadway, Toronto and Gander cast of Come From Away will feature Petrina Bromley(Stratford's As You Like It); Geno Carr (The Old Globe's Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas); Jenn Colella (If/Then); Joel Hatch (Annie); Rodney Hicks (The Scottsboro Boys);Kendra Kassebaum (Wicked); Tony Award nominee Chad Kimball (Memphis); Lee MacDougall(Stratford's The Music Man); Caesar Samayoa (Sister Act); Q. Smith (Mary Poppins); Astrid Van Wieren (North American premiere of Mamma Mia!); Sharon Wheatley (Avenue Q); Josh Breckenridge (The Scottsboro Boys); Susan Dunstan (The Lion King US National Tour); Tamika Lawrence (If/Then) and Tony LePage (Rock of Ages).

The cast met the press earlier today and you can catch a sneak peek from the festivities below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Kelly Devine, Christopher Ashley, Irene Sankoff, David Hein and Ian Eisendrath