Euan Morton to be Crowned King George III in HAMILTON on Broadway

Tony Award-nominee Euan Morton will join the Broadway cast of Hamilton as King George III on Friday, July 28, it has been announced by Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller. Morton joins the company direct from the national tour of HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH. He replaces Brian d'Arcy James who created the role of King George when Hamilton debuted at The Public Theater in 2015. James will play his final performance on July 16.

Euan Morton just finished rocking audiences across America as Hedwig in the national tour of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. He originated the role of Boy George in the musical Taboo in London and New York for which he was nominated for an Olivier and a Tony Award. In addition, he received a Theatre World Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut. Additional Broadway credits include Cyrano de Bergerac and Sondheim on Sondheim. He has numerous Off-Broadway and regional credits, including a production of Measure for Pleasure at The Public Theatre that earned him an Obie Award, and Parade at the Ford's Theatre, for which he won a Helen Hayes Award for his performance as Leo. A favorite recent collaboration was with Tony Kushner and Maurice Sendak on the new musical Brundibar. Euan also has an active concert career. He's released two solo albums and has had the pleasure of singing in many of the best concert venues around the country. www.euanmorton.com

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

