Emma Stone Reveals She Can't Wait to Get Back to Live Theater: 'I'm Looking!'

In a new interview with the Evening Standard, LA LA LAND star Emma Stone reveals that she is anxious to get back to live theater, although perhaps not in a musical production. "I definitely would love to do theatre again," she reveals, adding "I don't know if I'd be able to do a musical any time soon just because maintaining the voice is pretty tricky for me, but, my God, I'd love to do theatre again very soon."

The recent Golden Globe Award winner went on to say she would love to appear in a West End production, teasing, "I'm looking." Regarding her dream musical, Stone shares, "I've already done my dream musical, Cabaret. That was my dream. I really don't have any others that I'm dying to do. Really, honestly, my voice can't take it, but straight plays-there's about a zillion of those!" Watch the interview in full HERE

Emma Stone made her Broadway debut as Sally Bowles in the 2014 revival of CABARET. The 2010 teen comedy Easy A was Stone's first starring role, earning her nominations for the BAFTA Rising Star Award and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. This BREAKTHROUGH was followed by the commercially successful film Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011), and a supporting part in the critically acclaimed drama The Help (2011). Stone gained wider recognition for playing Gwen Stacy in the 2012 superhero film The Amazing Spider-Man, and its sequel in 2014. She was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for the role of a recovering drug addict in the black comedy-drama Birdman (2014).

Image: Screen shot/Evening Standard

Related Articles