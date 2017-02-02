DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Pasek & Paul to Host Midnight Listening Party

The original cast recording for the hit Broadway musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN will be released digitally tomorrow, Friday, February 3rd, and will be available on CD in stores and online on February 24th.

The musical just announced it will host a digital listening party at midnight tonight when the album drops. Head to the show's Facebook page to read song by song commentary from composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul and music supervisor Alex Lacamoire!

Order the cast album HERE, and check out the full track list HERE.

With a book by Obie Award-winner Steven Levenson, score by Tony Award nominees Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by three-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen began previews on November 14 and officially opened at the Music Box Theatre (239 W 45th St) on Sunday, December 4, 2016.

The Dear Evan Hansen Cast Recording is produced by Atlantic Records, Alex Lacamoire, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and co-produced by Stacey Mindich. The cast of Dear Evan Hansen includes Obie Award-winner Ben Platt, Laura Dreyfuss, Rachel Bay Jones, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Mike Faist, Michael Park, Will Roland and Kristolyn Lloyd, and Michael Lee Brown, Garrett Long, Olivia Puckett, Colton Ryan, and Asa Somers.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

