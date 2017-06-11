DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Justin Paul & Benj Pasek Win 2017 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Justin Paul and Benj Pasek have won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre for Dear Evan Hansen. They were previously nominated for the original score of 2013's A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL. Earlier this year, the duo won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for LA LA LAND's "City of Stars" They were also nominated for the song "Audition" from the film.

Pasek & Paul's musical Dogfight had its world premiere at Second Stage Theatre, where it won the Lortel Award for Best New Musical. Theater credits include A Christmas Story, The Musical on Broadway, which received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations for Outstanding New Broadway Musical; James and the Giant Peach; Edges. TV credits include "Smash," "Sesame Street," "Johnny and the Sprites." Pasek and Paul created the song "Unlimited" for Old Navy's 2014 back-to-school campaign, which earned them a Daytime Emmy Award nomination. Upcoming film projects include La La Land (Lionsgate); The Greatest Showman (FOX); Trolls (Dreamworks Animation); Medusa (Sony Pictures Animation); Tom and Jerry Return to Oz (Warner Bros Animation). Honors: Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theatre (American Academy of Arts and Letters), ASCAP Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award, Jonathan Larson Award. Both are B.F.A. Musical Theatre graduates of the University of Michigan and members of the Dramatists Guild of America, Inc.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

