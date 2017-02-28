DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK: Ben Gets Jellicle with CATS' Corey John Snide!

BroadwayWorld is excited to continue our exclusive series: DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

Viewers are encouraged to learn the choreography along with Ben and the dance captains in this fast paced, often hysterical, look into the world of some of Broadway's hardest working players.

In the episode below, Ben gets his jellicle on with the Cats dance captain, Corey John Snide! Can you keep up?

Now it's your turn to be the star! Gather your dance troupe, theatre group, friends, family, glee club, show choir, fellow dancers, singers actors, dreamers etc. and film yourselves performing the learned choreography at your school, church, studio, theater, grocery store, barnyard (wherever the spirit moves you) and send it to us at DCDA@broadwayworld.com. And YOU could be featured in a special video celebrating the best submissions in the #DCDA community. Get creative and get ready to sweat, laugh and have a DANCE ATTACK!!!

