Dance Captain Dance Attack
Click Here for More Articles on Dance Captain Dance Attack

DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK: Ben Dances to Belmont Avenue with A BRONX TALE's Brittany Conigatti!

Jun. 22, 2017  

BroadwayWorld is excited to continue our exclusive series: DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

Viewers are encouraged to learn the choreography along with Ben and the dance captains in this fast paced, often hysterical, look into the world of some of Broadway's hardest working players.

In the episode below, Ben goes borough-hopping with the dance captain of A Bronx Tale, Brittany Conigatti. Can you keep up?

Now it's your turn to be the star! Gather your dance troupe, theatre group, friends, family, glee club, show choir, fellow dancers, singers actors, dreamers etc. and film yourselves performing the learned choreography at your school, church, studio, theater, grocery store, barnyard (wherever the spirit moves you) and send it to us at DCDA@broadwayworld.com. And YOU could be featured in a special video celebrating the best submissions in the #DCDA community. Get creative and get ready to sweat, laugh and have a DANCE ATTACK!!!

DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK: Ben Dances to Belmont Avenue with A BRONX TALE's Brittany Conigatti!
Click Here to Watch the Video!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Ben Cameron

Ben Cameron Ben Cameron has appeared on Broadway in the original companies of Wicked, Aida and Broadway's Footloose and has toured with Sweet Charity, Fame, Tommy, Footloose (read more...)

  • BWW TV Exclusive: The Heat is On at Broadway Sessions!
  • DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK: Ben Dances to Belmont Avenue with A BRONX TALE's Brittany Conigatti!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Goes Orange with Syracuse
  • BWW TV Exclusive: It's May!!! at Broadway Sessions Open Mic
  • BWW TV Exclusive: A BRONX TALE Boogies Down at Broadway Sessions
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Baldwin Wallace Stars (and Stars to Be) Slay at Broadway Sessions

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com