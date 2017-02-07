Cynthia Erivo and John Legend to Perform for GRAMMY's 'In Memoriam' Segment

Feb. 7, 2017  

Cynthia Erivo and John Legend to Perform for GRAMMY's 'In Memoriam' SegmentKen Ehrlich, executive producer of this year's GRAMMY AWARDS has revealed that Tony winner Cynthia Erivo and Grammy winner John Legend will perform during the 'In Memoriam' segment of this year's broadcast. The duo will sing the Beach Boys' classic "God Only Knows."

Ehrlich tells the AP that the ballad is "by far" his favorite song from the Beach Boys' repertoire and that he only recently realized the lyrics could be referencing the loss of a loved one. According to the report, Legend and Erivo will perform a "downtempo version" of the song.

This year, the recording academy has submitted a list of over 500 names to be considered for the segment. The three-minute tribute will ultimately feature only 50 of those under consideration.

The GRAMMY AWARDS will be presented live on CBS this Sunday, February 12th from Los Angeles. James Corden serves as host.

Last year, Erivo wonthe 2016 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her role as Celie in The Color Purple. The role marked her Broadway debut.

