Jun. 19, 2017  

COME FROM AWAY, GREAT COMET, ANASTASIA & More Join the 2017 Broadway in Bryant Park Line-Up!

The best of Broadway will perform for FREE on six consecutive Thursdays this summer with '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park 2017' - a lunchtime series on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by LITE FM's on-air personalities, the 17th annual presentation of open-air, On- and Off- Broadway lunch hour performances will run through Thursday, August 10.

Celebrating 17 years of providing free theatre entertainment, '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park' will run from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. ET on the following Thursdays; July 6; July 13; July 20; July 27; August 3; August 10. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

This year's schedule is as follows:

July 6:

Stomp
Groundhog Day
Wicked
The Phantom of the Opera

July 13

Kinky Boots
Beautiful
School of Rock
Soulpepper

July 20

Waitress
Chicago
Cats
Spamilton

July 27

A Bronx Tale
Anastasia: Home at Last
Avenue Q
The Imbible

August 3

Preshow: Aruba Tourist Authority Carnival Dancers
Miss Saigon
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Broadway Dreams

August 10

Preshow: Brooke Shapiro
Come From Away
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Bandstand
Curvy Widow

