COME FROM AWAY, GREAT COMET, ANASTASIA & More Join the 2017 Broadway in Bryant Park Line-Up!

The best of Broadway will perform for FREE on six consecutive Thursdays this summer with '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park 2017' - a lunchtime series on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by LITE FM's on-air personalities, the 17th annual presentation of open-air, On- and Off- Broadway lunch hour performances will run through Thursday, August 10.

Celebrating 17 years of providing free theatre entertainment, '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park' will run from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. ET on the following Thursdays; July 6; July 13; July 20; July 27; August 3; August 10. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

This year's schedule is as follows:

July 6:

Stomp

Groundhog Day

Wicked

The Phantom of the Opera

July 13

Kinky Boots

Beautiful

School of Rock

Soulpepper

July 20

Waitress

Chicago

Cats

Spamilton

July 27

A Bronx Tale

Anastasia: Home at Last

Avenue Q

The Imbible

August 3

Preshow: Aruba Tourist Authority Carnival Dancers

Miss Saigon

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Broadway Dreams

August 10

Preshow: Brooke Shapiro

Come From Away

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Bandstand

Curvy Widow

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

