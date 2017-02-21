Bryce Pinkham, Ann Harada and More Set for Drew Gasparini's 'IT'S KIND OF A FUNNY STORY' at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, will present THE MUSIC & LYRICS OF DREW GASPARINI: IT'S KIND OF A FUNNY STORY on Monday, March 20th at 7:00pm & 9:30pm, with a cast featuring 2014 Tony nominee Bryce Pinkham (Holiday Inn, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Cinderella), Preston Truman Boyd (Sunset Boulevard, She Loves Me), and Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen), among others.

Drew Gasparini returns to his beloved Feinstein's/54 Below to share IT'S KIND OF A FUNNY STORY, a musical about the simpler things in life: anxiety, depression, and possible insanity. When Craig Gilner, a sixteen-year old piece of social wallpaper, attempts and fails to jump off the Brooklyn Bridge, he admits himself into a mental hospital. Far from the squeezing scrutiny of family, friends, social media, and growing up, Craig is able to face his fears with the help of the unlikeliest people on earth and learns the answer to the question, "If everyone is crazy, is anyone crazy?"

Based on the best-selling novel by Ned Vizzini and the 2010 Focus Features film, IT'S KIND OF A FUNNY STORY is a commission for the live theatre division of Universal Pictures, featuring music & lyrics by Drew and a book by 2016 Tony nominee and fellow (M)oron Alex Brightman.

The cast of IT'S KIND OF A FUNNY STORY will feature Pinkham, Harada, Boyd, Ryan, Rozi Baker (Bonnie & Clyde), Evie Dolan (School of Rock), Molly Hager (Waitress), Reed Campbell (Nice Work If You Can Get It), Noel Carey ("Brooklyn Sound"), Aneesh Sheth (Southern Comfort), Delaney Amatrudo, and Alex Goley. The concert features orchestrations and music direction by Justin Goldner and is produced by Erica Rotstein.

THE MUSIC & LYRICS OF DREW GASPARINI: IT'S KIND OF A FUNNY STORY will play Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 20, 2017 at 7:00pm & 9:30pm. Tickets start at $25 and there is a $25 food & drink minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of the performance after 4pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Drew Gasparini is committed to forging a new sound in the intersection between theatre and pop, and to nurturing the next generation of artists. Named one of Playbill.com's "Contemporary Musical Theatre Songwriters You Should Know," Drew is currently developing a number of new stage musicals including a commission for Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, an adaptation of the film It's Kind of a Funny Story for the live theatre division of Universal Pictures, and an adaptation of the Newberry Award-winning children's book The Whipping Boy (the latter two titles with bookwriter Alex Brightman). He also wrote music for Everything in its Place: The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers, a one-man-show by Brightman that premiered at Bloomington Playwrights Project in April 2016. Drew was a contributing composer for Hit List on the NBC television series "SMASH", and his unique brand of musical theatre concerts have been performed to sold-out houses at esteemed venues from NY to London, ranging in size from Feinstein's/54 Below to The Kennedy Center. Drew can often be found sharing the stage with his talented sisters, Kasie and Chloe, performing their signature brand of folk pop as Saint Adeline; with his teacher Louis Sacco performing re-interpretations of jazz standards as "Louis & Drew"; or with his three best friends-Broadway's Alex Brightman, F. Michael Haynie, and Andrew Kober-performing obscene comedy as The (M)orons. An educator at heart, Drew has taught master classes for students around the world. He is signed with Razor & Tie Music Publishing, his sheet music is available for purchase at www.NewMusicalTheatre.com, and his albums are available on iTunes. For more about Drew's work as a composer, performer, and educator, visit www.thedrewgasparini.com.

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below will present iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105.

