Broadwaysted Podcast Welcomes its Theatrical Soulmates from DRUNK SHAKESPEARE

But soft, what light through yonder window breaks? Oh, it's just the Broadwaysted crew with members of the cast of DRUNK SHAKESPEARE! This week we're coming to you from The Lounge on West 43rd street directly after seeing our guests Michael Amendola, Mr. Josh Hyman, and the evening's drunk actor, Kelsey Lidsky in the hilarious DRUNK SHAKESPEARE! The cast shares how the show works, we discuss our favorite Shakespeare film adaptations, and then the cast shares some of the wildest moments interacting with audience members.

Game Master Kimberly leads us all as the host of our Shakespeare-themed "Match Game" where Kevin and Bryan compete to match answers with the members of the Drunk Shakespeare Society. Then, the Broadwaysted crew has a night cap at Kimberly's to discuss #WhatHaveYouSeenThisWeek including DRUNK SHAKESPEARE and The York Theatre Company's "Musicals in Mufti."

Bryan then comes up with a Lights of Broadway Show Card Game Called "Adapt That!" All the world's a stage, and every hour's a happy hour with the Broadwaysted Crew, so join us and be merry with the merry cast of Drunk Shakespeare!

"Drink sir, is a great provoker..." Macbeth, Act 2, Scene 3. The stage is set in a hidden library with over fifteen thousand books. Five professional New York actors meet as members of "The Drunk Shakespeare Society". One of them has at least 5 shots of whiskey and then they overconfidently attempt to perform a major role in a Shakespearean play. Hilarity and mayhem ensues while the four sober actors try and keep the script on track. Every show is different depending on who is drinking... and what they're drinking! Drinks and snacks are available to patrons throughout. Running time is 90 minutes with no interval. Drunk Shakespeare is on a limited run so get your tickets here. Entry is strictly 21+. Check out more at www.drunkshakespeare.com and follow them @drunkshakes

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

