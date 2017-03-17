Broadway's ON YOUR FEET! Congas Into 2018 with New Block of Tickets

Producers have announced a new block of tickets has gone on-sale, now through January 14, 2018, for On Your Feet!, the new Broadway musical based on the life story of seven-time GRAMMY-winning international superstar Gloria Estefan and her husband, 19-time GRAMMY-winning producer-musician-entrepreneur Emilio Estefan.

Now in its second smash hit year on Broadway, On Your Feet! opened on Thursday, November 5, 2015, following preview performances which began on Monday, October 5, 2015, at the Marquis Theatre in New York City.

The musical is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray) and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, Memphis) with an original book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman, The Bodyguard Musical).

Gloria Estefan has sold over 100 million records and sold out stadiums around the world. Emilio and Gloria Estefan together have won 26 GRAMMY Awards - but their music is only half the story. From the heart of Havana to the streets of Miami came a cultural phenomenon unlike anything the music industry had ever seen. ON YOUR FEET! is a new Broadway musical that follows the Estefans' journey to superstardom, set to their chart-topping, smash hits, including "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "1-2-3," "Get On Your Feet," "Mi Tierra," Don't Want To Lose You Now," and "Reach," in addition to an original song written by Gloria and her daughter Emily Estefan.

ON YOUR FEET! stars Theater World Award-winning Cuban-American actress Ana Villafañe, named one of The Hollywood Reporter's top Broadway Breakout Stars of the Year for her "star-is-born, supernova debut" (Deadline) as Gloria Estefan, opposite acclaimed Puerto Rican performer Ektor Rivera - winner of the Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and Simon Fuller reality series "Q'Viva! The Chosen" - as Emilio. The cast also stars Drama Desk Award winner Doreen Montalvo (In The Heights) as Gloria's mother, Gloria Fajardo; Alma Cuervo (Beauty and the Beast) as Gloria's grandmother, Consuelo; Madison Elizabeth Lagares & Amaris Sanchez as Little Gloria; and Eduardo Hernandez & Kevin Tellez as Nayib/Young Emilio. Rounding out the ensemble are Karmine Alers, Yassmin Alers, Angelica Beliard, David Baida, Natalie Caruncho, Henry Gainza, Linedy Genao, Carlos E. Gonzalez, Nina Lafarga, Genny Lis Padilla, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Hector Maisonet, Marielys Molina, Christie Prades, Liz Ramos, Jeremy Adam Rey, Eliseo Roman, Jose Rosario, Jr., Luis Salgado, Marcos Santana, Martín Solá, Brett Sturgis, Shani Talmor and Lee Zarrett.

Completing the creative team are three-time Tony-nominated Scenic Designer David Rockwell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), Tony-nominated Costume Designer Emilio Sosa (Porgy & Bess), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Kenneth Posner (Wicked, Hairspray), Tony Award-winning Sound Designer Steve Kennedy (Lady Day, Guys and Dolls), Projections by Darrel Maloney, and Hair & Wig Designer Chuck LaPointe (Beautiful, Newsies). With Music Direction by Lon Hoyt (Hairspray), Orchestrations by Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan, Dance Arrangements and Dance Orchestrations by Oscar Hernandez (The Capeman), the On Your Feet! Orchestra will include several members of Miami Sound Machine.

This fall, the hit Broadway musical will launch a 31-city First National Tour with a Grand Opening in the Estefans' home city of Miami, Florida. The musical will play the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts from October 5-15, 2017, and continue to such cities as Los Angeles, Orlando, Houston, Dallas, Baltimore, and San Diego, with many others soon to be announced. This fall also marks the international premiere of On Your Feet!, with a production of the musical opening at Beatrix Theatre in Utrecht, Netherlands on October 18.

ON YOUR FEET! is produced by James L. Nederlander and Estefan Enterprises, Inc. in partnership with Bernie Yuman. Now celebrating its 100th anniversary, the Nederlander Organization, led by James L. Nederlander, President, continues the tradition of operating historic theatres, as well as producing and presenting the best in theatrical entertainment and concert events. Bernie Yuman, an illustrious figure in the entertainment industry and long-time friend and business associate of the Estefans, will serve as Executive Producer. Yuman produced and managed Siegfried & Roy, one of the most successful and longest running shows in Las Vegas history.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

