Broadway's Got You Babe: Cher Bio-Musical to Land on Broadway in 2018

Do you believe in life after love? If not then, Cher is about to make believers out of all of us when the musical based on her life and career makes its way to Broadway in 2018.

Today the singer tweeted her excitement for the show's continued development following an industry reading earlier this year and announced a Broadway run, beginning in 2018. No other official details regarding the Broadway production have been released.

See the singer's tweet here:

Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical. There Will ?? performance in THEATRE WITH ACTORS,DANCERS,SINGERS??

IT'll ??ON BROADWAY 2018 - Cher (@cher) June 7, 2017

The New York Post reported earlier this year that the music legend was in town to take part in a top-secret reading of a new bio-musical based on her life and career.

Directed by Jason Moore, and with a book by Rick Elice, the reading of the show, which is still in the earliest stages of development, commenced under extreme secrecy. With leading performances from Tony winner Lena Hall, Jillian Mueller and Matilda's Lesli Margherita, playing the singer at different stages of her life, the cast read and sang through the show, featuring a score that includes many of the most beloved hits from the iconic performer.

Produced by Jeffrey Seller and television producer, Flody Suarez, the Post's report explains that, ""Cher: The Musical" chronicles her life, starting with her hard-scrabble childhood in Los Angeles, where her mother waited tables. Cher always knew she wanted to be famous, and got a job as a backup singer as a teenager. She met Sonny Bono in 1962, and the musical shows how they shrewdly climbed their way to the top of the music business, later becoming household names with "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour" on television. After their 1975 divorce, Cher reinvented herself as a pop icon and movie star." Producers are currently awaiting the star's verdict on the reading before moving forward with any further development.

Following the reading, Cher took to Twitter to share her excitement over the musical:

Just walked Of the musical????I SOBBED & LAUGHED,& I WAS PREPARED NOT 2LIKE IT.

AUDIENCE CLAPPED AFTER SONGS,& GAVE IT STANDING OVATION?? - Cher (@cher) January 17, 2017

